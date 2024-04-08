Top 4 Crypto Exchanges for Indian Users

Crypto have evolved significantly from their humble beginnings and are now often discussed alongside other mainstream asset classes. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, has become a barometer for the highs and lows of the global crypto market. The recent surge in market leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum has brought attention to top crypto exchanges in India, such as CoinSwitch , the country’s largest crypto app. This surge has led many retail investors to ponder if they're missing out on a golden opportunity.

If you're one of them and are unsure about selecting the best exchange in India.Not to worry—we've got your back. In this article, we'll guide you through the crypto investment process and present the top four crypto exchanges in India—CoinSwitch, WazirX, Unocoin, and BitBNS—to help you choose the best crypto trading platform in India.

So, how do you go about buying cryptos? What payment methods can you use? Do you need to complete KYC (Know Your Customer) to purchase cryptos? Can you use UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for crypto transactions? We'll address all these questions and more.

The crypto investment process in India

Buying crypto in India is straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide:

1.Find a safe crypto trading platform in India

2.Register on the platform

3.Initiate your KYC

4.Link your preferred payment source

5.Transfer money to your wallet

6.Buy the crypto of your choice

While it's essential to follow these steps diligently, selecting the best crypto exchange in India is crucial. To simplify your selection process among multiple exchanges, we've compiled a list of the top four based on safety features, ease of use, and popularity.

Top Crypto Exchanges in India

1.CoinSwitch

CoinSwitchis the largest crypto company in India, with over 2 crore registered users and has emerged as a customer favorite because it distinguishes itself from the other Indian exchanges by aggregating liquidity from several leading Indian and foreign exchanges. Thus, CoinSwitch users get the best rates for their buy and sell orders.

CoinSwitch is a non-custodial exchange, an important aspect that boosts its safety credentials. Unlike competitors that provide wallets and act as custodians of user money, CoinSwitch doesn’t provide for storage of funds on its platform. The lack of a wallet address protects users from hackers. Additionally, the CoinSwitch app uses blockchain intelligence tools and implements a mandatory KYC process to enhance security.

Consider CoinSwitch if you want a safe, trustworthy crypto trading platform in India. The best part about CoinSwitch is that it supports multiple payment modes, making it convenient for users to buy their desired crypto for as little as Rs. 100.

CoinSwitch PRO

CoinSwitch PRO is a trading platform developed by CoinSwitch to facilitate crypto trading for experienced traders. It comes with various features, including advanced charts and analytical tools by TradingView, limit orders, access to multiple exchanges, and a unified portfolio to manage all crypto investments across exchanges. Traders can use these features to study the market and devise unique API trading strategies. API is short for application programming interface, which describes how two applications interact. In crypto trading, an API allows you to connect with your exchange, giving you access to real-time market data and enabling you to make trades from your CoinSwitch PRO account.

The cherry on the cake is that new users can access the CoinSwitch PRO platform for free for the first 30 days. Your profits will be entirely yours for the first 30 days, so there are no fees or commissions.

CoinSwitch PRO is a rupee-powered, secure crypto trading platform available on the website and in the app. To guarantee the security of user accounts and transactions, the SOC2-compliant CoinSwitch applies industry-standard security procedures.

2.WazirX

Established in 2018, WazirX has a user base of 15 million in India. With over 300 listed cryptocurrencies, WazirX provides robust liquidity and advanced portfolio tracking tools, making it popular among Indian investors.

3.UnoCoin

Unocoin, founded in 2013, is one of India's oldest crypto exchanges. Specializing in Bitcoin trading, it has maintained its position despite the emergence of newer exchanges. With over 2.44 million customers, Unocoin offers trading and investment services in cryptocurrencies.

4.BitBNS

Founded in 2017, BitBNS has gained popularity with over 4 million users. It offers a diverse range of services, including crypto fixed deposits and derivatives, catering to various investment needs. With a portfolio of more than 524 digital assets, BitBNS provides extensive options for trading and investment.

Conclusion

As Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the global crypto market continue to surge, now may be an opportune time to consider your first crypto investment. If you've decided to invest in crypto, the top Indian crypto exchanges listed above offer reliable options.