Top 7 Travel Insurance Add-ons That Are Actually Worth It

Travel insurance has become an absolute necessity, as travelling internationally opens up a whole set of uncertainties, which, when left unaddressed, can spoil your vacation or business trip. From lost luggage to medical crises, anything can happen at any time, and you don’t want to be left hanging without any assistance. Travel insurance shields you from unexpected financial setbacks.

Most insurers offer a standard set of coverages in their policy. What sets them apart are the add-ons they offer, which, when chosen wisely, can enhance the protection offered by the insurer. Add-ons are special features that insurance companies offer on top of the standard insurance coverage and can address specific concerns of the insured.

Here are 7 travel insurance add-ons that are beneficial for the policyholder

1. Adventure sports coverage: Many adventure enthusiasts travel abroad to indulge in activities that may not be covered by standard policies. While adventure sports give that much-needed hit of adrenaline, they’re not without danger. Injuries, both big and small, can occur, and a travel insurance add-on can address the cost of treatment for the same. Most insurers exclude injuries from adventure sports from coverage, so an add-on that covers medical treatments for adventure sports injuries can be a big draw for adrenaline junkies.

2. Sports activities coverage: Sports persons or those who love sports can travel abroad to pursue their passion. Some may opt to carry their sports equipment with them or rent it out at the destination. This equipment is usually expensive, and loss or damage to it can burn a huge hole in the pocket. The sports activities add-on can cover the loss of your sports equipment due to theft or delay in luggage, and damage or loss of rental equipment.

3. Pre-existing conditions coverage: Certain insurers do not cover complications arising from pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease under travel insurance. However, people with these conditions know that they can flare up anytime, and travelling abroad adds an extra layer of uncertainty to their travel plans. The pre-existing conditions add-on can mitigate these worries for those suffering from chronic illnesses.

4. Rental car coverage: Sometimes getting around when on vacation is just easier when you rent a vehicle abroad instead of depending on public transportation that could be unreliable or ride-hailing services, which may turn out to be expensive. Accidents can happen while you drive your rental vehicle, and the cost of damage can be exorbitantly high. A rental vehicle add-on will cover these expenses for you.

5. Visa coverage: Visa application charges these days are on the expensive side, and if it’s rejected, the fee isn’t refundable. If the rejection is through no fault of your own after having submitted all documents and financial statements, the insurer will refund the amount if you opt for this coverage.

6. Bounced booking coverage: Sometimes your trip may start on the wrong note if you are denied boarding or check-in at your hotel. The bounced booking coverage reimburses the cost of rebooking for such scenarios.

7. Personal liability coverage: Personal liability occurs when you accidentally damage or harm another person’s property during your trip. Personal liability is usually not covered by insurance. But this particular add-on can provide coverage when such incidents happen abroad.

Why you should opt for add-ons

Exclusions: A standard travel insurance policy comes with exclusions. Insurance coverage will not be extended for these exclusions. Go through these exclusions and choose an add-on if you feel that you need to address any of them.

Financial protection: Add-ons ensure that you remain financially protected throughout your trip. Opting for add-ons may increase your insurance premium, but this is a better-safe-than-sorry scenario, as paying out of pocket while travelling abroad can easily eat away at your budget for the trip.

Addressing risks: Certain situations can put you at more risk when travelling abroad. If these risks are addressed by taking on additional coverage through add-ons, you will get the most out of your insurance.

Customisation: With add-ons, you get to shape your travel insurance to meet needs that are specific to you and your travel group. For example, if you are travelling with elderly parents who have pre-existing conditions, travel insurance with an add-on can be of immense benefit.

While travel insurance on its own can offer a certain level of protection to the policyholder, it's with add-ons that one can truly reap all the benefits it has to offer. So choose your add-ons carefully and enjoy a stress-free trip.