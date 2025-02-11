India Energy Week: We are committed to global sustainability, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India Energy Week 2025 via a video message, emphasising the event’s role in shaping India's energy ambitions. Welcoming participants, including global dignitaries, he underscored India's pivotal role in the world's economic and energy landscape. In his address, he said that in the next five years, India will meet several important milestones. He spoke about several energy goals that are set for the year 2030. These targets might look ambitious at a glance, but the achievements made by India in the past 10 years, he said, give us hope that India will meet these targets. “India has grown from the tenth-largest to the fifth-largest economy in the past decade,” remarked Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted that India’s solar energy generation capacity has increased 32 times in the last 10 years, making it the third-largest solar power-generating nation in the world. He noted that India’s non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled and that India is the first G20 country to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister highlighted five key pillars of India’s energy strategy: harnessing resources, fostering innovation, ensuring economic and political stability, leveraging strategic geography, and committing to sustainability. He reaffirmed that the coming decades are crucial for building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), aligning many of India’s energy targets with the 2030 deadline, including:

500 GW of renewable energy capacity

Net-zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways

5 million metric tons of green hydrogen production annually

Focusing on biofuels, he highlighted the 19 per cent ethanol blending rate, which has saved foreign exchange, benefited farmers, and reduced CO₂ emissions. India targets 20 per cent ethanol blending by October 2025 and leads the Global Biofuels Alliance, now comprising 28 nations and 12 international organisations.

PM Modi emphasised the growth of India’s hydrocarbon sector, with expanded gas infrastructure and policies such as the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) and regulatory reforms enhancing oil and gas exploration. India, already the fourth-largest refining hub, aims to increase capacity by 20 per cent.

The Make in India initiative was another key focus, highlighting the growth of PV module manufacturing from 2 GW to 70 GW in a decade, supported by the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. India is also advancing battery storage technology, electric mobility, and a non-lithium battery ecosystem, driven by the National Critical Minerals Mission. The 2025 Budget promotes green energy investments, including duty exemptions for critical minerals.

Empowering citizens, PM Modi praised the PM Suryagarh Free Electricity Scheme, which not only promotes solar energy but also fosters new skills and investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming India’s commitment to energy solutions that fuel growth while protecting the environment. He encouraged global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in India’s evolving energy sector.