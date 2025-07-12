Wealthtech platform InvestValue Fintech eyes $5 Million fund-raise to power NeoFinDesk

Mumbai, July 4, 2025: AI-powered wealth tech platform InvestValue Fintech Pvt Ltd is in talks with investors to raise $5 million by end of this year. The funds will be used to revolutionise its product, NeoFinDesk, which is a multi-issuer marketplace designed to connect financial product issuers and distributors.

Over the last three years, InvestValue Fintech has served wealth institutions, brokers, family offices, and wealth distributors. Along with Business Intelligence, adding cutting-edge features to NeoFinDesk will further enable its scale.

NeoFinDesk offers a virtual product desk, real-time portfolio analytics, product benchmarking, compliance automation, and distributor enablement—all under one roof.

InvestValue Fintech plans to add innovative AI-driven features to further improve customer engagement.

Through these changes, InvestValue Fintech aims to get a bigger share of India’s wealth management market even as Assets under Management (AUM) are projected to grow from $154 bn in FY24 to $331 bn by FY32. AIFs alone are clocking 30%+ CAGR.

Founded in 2021, InvestValue Fintech was bootstrapped for 36 months with in-house tech, product, and research. Over the last three years, InvestValue has clocked Rs 100+ crore in revenue and has been PAT positive since FY22. It is also repaying its $1 million debt from internal profits and gearing up for the next growth phase.

It will also launch PMS & CAT II AIFs via Invest Value Capital.

“From being bootstrapped to becoming a driving force in India's wealth tech revolution, the journey of Invest Value reflects the power of perseverance and innovation. Witnessing multifold growth in partner acquisitions and transactions validates the commitment to empowering wealth professionals and making structured finance accessible to a wider audience. We are now at an inflection point in our journey to become one of the most effective wealth management platforms,” said Tushar Bopche, Cofounder and CEO, InvestValue Fintech Pvt Ltd.

InvestValue Fintech helps 40+ institutional and 500+ distribution partners manage their wealth via the platform. It also has offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. The company’s primary goal is to transform the wealth management domain with technology, innovation, and intellect, using the digital wave. Its offerings are based on inclusivity and simplicity.