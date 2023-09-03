Asia Cup 2023: Heavy rains in Colombo, Super 4 might shift to Dambulla

After the India vs Pakistan match was washed out and the forecast was not suitable for the India vs Nepal game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, players and fans might be gaping at yet another washed-out game.

This has forced the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to rethink its strategy of playing Super Four games in Colombo, which is also likely to face heavy rains in September. As per reports, the Super Four games might be shifted to Dambulla, which was the venue suggested earlier by Sri Lanka Cricket.

"Asian Cricket Council is deliberating a shift in the venue for the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup. The teams have been apprised of the situation in Sri Lanka's capital and Pallekele and Dambulla are understood to be looked at as alternate options," Indian Express reported.

How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in… — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 2, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi criticised the ACC for not choosing UAE or Dambulla and going for two coastal towns in Pallekele and Colombo in monsoon months.

The fourth game of the Asia Cup, though, is underway at the moment in Lahore, Pakistan where Afghanistan and Bangladesh are up against each other. Two matches in Pakistan have seen no rain interruptions, while in two matches in Sri Lanka, one saw rain interruption and the other was washed out after just one inning.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are hosting the tournament jointly.