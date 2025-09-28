Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

The India–Pakistan cricket rivalry traces its roots back to 1952, when India hosted Pakistan in their first Test series just five years after Partition, and won it 2–1. That tour ignited one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries.
 
Tonight, the rivalry intensifies anew as India and Pakistan clash for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025, this time in a high-octane final in Dubai.  Check IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 final and full scorecard here 
 
It took some time for the rivalry to reach the T20 format, but it finally did at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Since then, the two nations have produced countless memorable duels under the shortest format. 
IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head
 Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result
15 11 3 1 0
 
Early T20 Drama
 
In that 2007 group match, India posted 141/9, anchored by Robin Uthappa’s steady 50 from 39 balls. Pakistan matched the score, pushing the match into a bowl-out, an old tiebreaker, with India emerging victorious 3–0. Later in that same tournament, they met again in the final, where India defended 157 and edged out Pakistan by just five runs to win the maiden T20 World Cup.   
India vs Pakistan recent T20 results
Match No. Result Margin Match Date Venue
1 Tied (India won the bowl out) - September 14, 2007 Durban
2 India won 5 runs September 24, 2007 Johannesburg
3 India won 8 wickets September 30, 2012 Colombo (RPS)
4 Pakistan won 5 wickets December 25, 2012 Bengaluru
5 India won 11 runs December 28, 2012 Ahmedabad
6 India won 7 wickets March 21, 2014 Mirpur
7 India won 5 wickets February 27, 2016 Mirpur
8 India won 6 wickets March 19, 2016 Eden Gardens
9 Pakistan won 10 wickets October 24, 2021 Dubai (DICS)
10 India won 5 wickets August 28, 2022 Dubai (DICS)
11 Pakistan won 5 wickets September 4, 2022 Dubai (DICS)
12 India won 4 wickets October 23, 2022 Melbourne
13 India won 6 runs June 9, 2024 New York
14 India won 6 wickets Sept 14, 2025 Dubai
15 India won 6 wickets Sept 21, 2025 Dubai
 
Evolving Rivalry
 
Over the years, India and Pakistan have traded thrilling encounters in major tournaments. In the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four, Pakistan stunned India by chasing down a challenging total, one of India’s rare T20I losses to their archrivals. Yet overall, India have maintained the upper hand in T20 contests. 
IND vs PAK head-to-head T20 World Cup Matches played
 Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result
8 6 1 1 0
 
Asia Cup 2025 Highlights so far
 
During the group stage of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, India executed a dominant performance to beat Pakistan by seven wickets. Captain Suryakumar closed out the match with a majestic six. But it wasn’t just the victory that made headlines—after the match, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube notably skipped the customary handshake, stirring debate about sportsmanship and the lingering tension between the teams.
 
The Super Four game that followed in the tournament saw a couple of heated moments as well between Indian openers Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf that ignited the fire on the night. India managed to win that affair comfortably as well as they now aim to make it a hattrick of wins on Sunday and lift the title as well.
 
What Makes IND vs PAK in T20 Unmissable
 
Whenever India and Pakistan meet in T20 cricket, it transcends mere competition. These matches carry weight—national pride, emotion, legacy—and are watched by millions. The sport often becomes secondary to the narrative. Whether it’s a World Cup final or an Asia Cup finale, expect drama, intense performances, and moments that linger long after the final ball.

