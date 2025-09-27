Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi will be edge-of-the-seat battle: Morkel

Abhishek Sharma's flamboyance will meet its match in Shaheen Shah Afridi's precision in what promises to be an "edge of the seat" battle in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, according to India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has worked with both the talented youngsters.
Morkel had earlier worked briefly as a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team where he got a chance to coach the left-arm speedster.
"Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and fans are on the edge of our seats, and that's great for the game," Morkel said.
Both the players are 25. However, while Shaheen has been around for sometime now, the left-handed Abhishek has taken world cricket by storm with his dashing strokeplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.
The Indian hasn't endured a single failure in six games, logging three fifties and three scores of 30 or more. In both the India vs Pakistan games held here so far, Abhishek tore Shaheen apart.
He started the September 14 game with a straight-driven boundary off a full-toss and on September 21, hooked him for a six behind square.
"Yeah, so let's look forward to that on Sunday and enjoy the battle," the former Proteas pace ace added on the two once again locking horns during Sunday's grand finale.
