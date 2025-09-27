Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi will be edge-of-the-seat battle: Morkel

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi will be edge-of-the-seat battle: Morkel

Morkel had earlier worked briefly as a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team where he got a chance to coach the left-arm speedster.

IND vs PAK
IND vs PAK
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Abhishek Sharma's flamboyance will meet its match in Shaheen Shah Afridi's precision in what promises to be an "edge of the seat" battle in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, according to India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has worked with both the talented youngsters.

Morkel had earlier worked briefly as a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team where he got a chance to coach the left-arm speedster.

"Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and fans are on the edge of our seats, and that's great for the game," Morkel said. 

Both the players are 25. However, while Shaheen has been around for sometime now, the left-handed Abhishek has taken world cricket by storm with his dashing strokeplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The Indian hasn't endured a single failure in six games, logging three fifties and three scores of 30 or more. In both the India vs Pakistan games held here so far, Abhishek tore Shaheen apart.

He started the September 14 game with a straight-driven boundary off a full-toss and on September 21, hooked him for a six behind square.

"Yeah, so let's look forward to that on Sunday and enjoy the battle," the former Proteas pace ace added on the two once again locking horns during Sunday's grand finale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SL coach Jayasuriya believes team has bright future despite Asia Cup exit

DRS rule explained: Why Dasun Shanaka was not out in Super Over vs India

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND beat SL in super over; continue winning run

IND vs PAK controversy: Surya, Haris Rauf fined! Farhan not penalised

Topics :India vs Pakistan

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story