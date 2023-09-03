Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Shanto, Mehidy centuries take Bangladesh to 334 in 50

On their way to centuries against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz created and broke many records

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh added 215 for the third wicket against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh were down and out in the first match of the Asia Cup and needed a really strong performance to fight back from the five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. They tampered with their batting line-up and it came out as a great call by the team management as they managed to score 334/5 in thier 50 overs against Bangladesh in match four of the Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. 

Third Highest ODI Total for Bangladesh

Thanks to Mehidy’s 112, 104 from Shanto and a little flourish at the end from newcomer Shamim Hossain, Bangladesh managed to reach 334/5, which is now their third-highest total in ODIs. Incidentally, their first and second-highest total of 349/6 and 338/8 respectively against Ireland, came in 2023 only, making it a high-grossing year for Bangladesh batting.

What Happened at the Toss?

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in their Group B match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI, which lost to Sri Lanka in the opening match. They brought in Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud in place of Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shakib said the decision to bat first was taken keeping in mind the wicket and the weather conditions. "It looks like a good wicket and keeping the weather in mind, it is very hot. We have three changes."

