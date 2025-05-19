IND vs PAK: Here's why Team India may skip Asia Cup 2025 in September

In the wake of heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to disengage from all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments for the foreseeable future. The ACC is currently chaired by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Withdrawal from upcoming women's and men's Asia Cup

According to an The Indian Express report, the BCCI has informed the ACC of its decision to withdraw from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled in Sri Lanka next month, and the Men’s Asia Cup slated for September.

Here's why BCCI distance itself from Asian Cricket Council

According to Indian Express report, the decision is a strategic move to isolate Pakistan in the cricketing arena. “The Indian team cannot participate in a tournament organised by the ACC, whose president is a Pakistani minister. That reflects the prevailing national sentiment,” the report BCCI official as saying.

“We have communicated our intent to withdraw from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and future participation remains on hold. We are in regular consultation with the Indian government,” the report further added.

Then, what is the future of India vs Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup 2025?

India's recent stance casts uncertainty over the Men’s Asia Cup, which was to be hosted by India in September. The tournament — featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — now faces potential deferment and possible postponment.

Notaby, hosting the Asia Cup without India would be unviable. A large share of cricket sponsorship originates in India, and the absence of an India vs Pakistan cricket match would significantly reduce broadcaster interest.

Broadcasting deal may be re-negotiated

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) secured broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup from 2024 for an eight-year period, reportedly worth $170 million. If the upcoming edition is cancelled, the contract would need to be revised.

Under the current revenue-sharing model, the ACC’s five full members — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan — each receive 15 per cent of the broadcasting revenue. The remainder is distributed among associate and affiliate members.

Recurring Impact of India-Pakistan Strains

India-Pakistan tensions had also disrupted the 2023 Asia Cup, which was hosted by Pakistan. India declined to play in Pakistan and, instead, played its matches in Sri Lanka. The tournament concluded with India defeating Sri Lanka in the final held in Colombo, while Pakistan failed to qualify.

A similar scenario unfolded during the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan. India advocated a hybrid format and played its matches in Dubai. India eventually won the tournament, depriving Pakistan of hosting the final.

ACC’s Role and Leadership Transition

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) serves as cricket’s global governing body, the ACC was established in 1983 to promote cricket development in Asia and build a strong regional alliance. Jay Shah, who previously served as ACC president, was elected ICC chairman last year.