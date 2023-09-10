Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

Once again, the India vs Pakistan encounter is here, and there are chatters about weather conditions, this time Colombo weather. According to weather agencies' predictions, there are chances of rainfall today (September 10) in Colombo during the IND vs PAK clash, which starts at 3 PM IST. However, the fans could get great confidence from the fact that despite rain prediction during Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka's Super 4 game, the rain gods stayed away from R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday (September 9).

Fans would be hoping the rain stays away from today's India vs Pakistan match and doesn't spill into reserve day.

Colombo weather forecast today (September 10)

It has not been raining since morning in Colombo today, with the sun shining brightly. However, the weather forecast post 3 PM IST looks grim.



Let us take a look at the Colombo weather forecast for September 10 from different weather agencies:

What is the Colombo weather forecast during India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on September 10?

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by BBC on September 10

According to BBC's weather forecast, there is more than 40 per cent chance of rainfall on September 10 during the India vs Pakistan match.

Photo credit: Screengrab from BBC website

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by AccuWeather on September 10

According to AccuWeather.com forecasts, there is over 66 per cent chance of rainfall at 3 PM IST during the India vs Pakistan match tomorrow in Colombo.

Photo credit: Screengrab from AccuWeather

IND vs PAK Colombo weather forecast by The Weather Channel on September 10

According to weather.com, there is more than 85 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the day in Colombo during Indo-Pak clash.