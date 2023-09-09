Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sadeera's 92 takes hosts to 257, Mahmud takes 3/62

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sadeera's 92 takes hosts to 257, Mahmud takes 3/62

Half-centuries from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis took Sri Lanka to 257 for nine in their Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh, here on Saturday

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis' fifties notwithstanding, Sri Lanka never really could slip into the overdrive, meandering to 257 for nine against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday.

Samarawickrama made 93 off 72 balls, Mendis 50 and Pathum Nissanka 40, yet the Sri Lankans might view this effort as a lost opportunity to be in a far stronger position.

Bangladesh were served well by Hasan Mahmud (3 for 57), while Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed shared five wickets among them equally.

If a few edges did not elude the Bangladesh fielders or they remained more alert, Sri Lanka could have been in deeper peril.

 


After the early departure of Dimuth Karunaratne, who edged pacer Mahmud to Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps, Lanka found some sanity through Nissanka and Mendis.

The second wicket pair added 74 runs, though the partnership was not always smooth.

Mendis, in particular, looked scratchy in the middle and there were edges and false shots galore in his 73-ball 50.

Nissanka was relatively more fluent, but a clever slower delivery from Islam ended his stay, and even the DRS could not save the batter from the leg-before verdict.

The home side lost three more wickets in the span of next 14 overs as they struggled for a lively middle-over phase.

Samarawickrama, who is one of Sri Lanka's better ODI batters this year, was an exception on the day. The elegant right-hander negated a rather slow pitch and Bangladesh bowlers to script a very fluent innings.

Samarawickrama, who eventually got out in the last over of the innings, could have carried Sri Lanka to a better place with a bit more support but that was not forthcoming.

For Bangladesh, pacers Mahmud (3/57), Islam (2/48) and Taskin (3/62) shared eight wickets among themselves.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and decided to bat first. Bangladesh lost its first Super 4 game against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday, September 06, 2023. 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Pandya says he carries triple workload as all-rounder

Recent Sri Lankan experience gives Pakistan an edge over India: Babar

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK preview: India seek answer to Rahul-Kishan riddle

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast on September 9 and 10

Topics :Asia CupSri Lanka cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story