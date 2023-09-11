Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: What happens if reserve day also gets washed out?

The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 is headed to the reserve day. However, the weather forecast of Colombo, where the match is taking place at the R Premadasa Stadium suggests that there might not be any play possible on the reserve day. Rain with thunderstorms is the order of the day on Monday, September 11.

So if there is no game on the reserve day, the match will get washed out and both the teams will share one point each.

How can the match be saved?

There are several scenarios, but the most important one says that Pakistan must bat at least 20 overs. In an ODI, for a match to constitute, 20 overs per side is the minimum criterion.

The match would start losing overs past 06:30 pm IST on Monday. For a 20-over match to begin, the cut-off time for the start of the match would be 10:30 pm IST. Say that the Indian innings is stopped at where it is (147/2 in 24.1 overs) to constitute a game of at least 20 overs, the target for Pakistan will be 181 in 20 overs according to Duckworth Lewis and Stern's (DLS) method.

How will the washed-out match affect points table and India's chances?

After a wash-out, India and Pakistan will receive one point each and India’s account will open in the Super4 points table of Asia Cup. Pakistan, however, will have three points with one more game to go against Sri Lanka as they already have a win against Bangladesh. The rain is likely to play spoilsport throughout the Super4.

All the matches might get washed out and in that case, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will move to the final with five and four points in their kitty respectively India will be left with only three points and finish at the third place in the table.