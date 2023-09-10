Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Will India drop Kishan for Rahul?

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE: Will India drop Kishan for Rahul?

Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary. Disney+Hotstar will live the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match for free in India.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Pakistan

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
India will be eyeing their first points in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023, when Rohit Sharma's side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo today (September 10). Though an additional reserve day added exclusively for India vs Paksistan Super 4 game by Asian Cricket Council, the chances of rainfall in Colombo has reduced significantly. With local weather agencies has brought down the probability of rainfall from heavy to moderate post 7 PM IST.

Check IND vs PAK PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Coming back to match dynamics, India are set to make atleast one change from the Playing 11 that played against Nepal. With India lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah back after the birth of his child, it remains to be seen whom he will replace in India's Playing 11.

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk)/KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs PAK 2023 LIVE TOSS: With chances of rainfall reduced significantly, the live toss is expected to take place on time i.e. 2:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan live telecast

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary

India vs Pakistan live streaming for free

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match for free in India.

Stay tuned for IND vs PAK LIVE TOSS and match updates here...

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

