UAE vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Oman skipper Jatinder wins toss; opts to field first

The stage is set in Dubai as hosts United Arab Emirates are locking horns with tournament debutants Oman in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 today. Oman skipper Jatinder Singh won the coin flip and invited UAE to bat first. Both teams endured tough outings in their opening fixtures and will now look at this clash as a chance to get their first points on the board.

UAE were handed a harsh reality check against India, bundled out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs – their lowest T20 total – as Rohit Sharma’s men sealed the win in record time. For a side featuring in only their second Asia Cup, the gulf in class against the defending champions was evident. Head coach Lalchand Rajput, who famously guided India to the inaugural T20 World Cup crown in 2007, admitted that his players were overwhelmed by India’s quality. But against Oman, the challenge is far more balanced and winnable.

Oman, too, struggled in their first match, bowled out for 67 while chasing Pakistan’s target of 161. Despite the batting collapse, their bowlers impressed – Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem picked up three wickets each, while skipper Jatinder Singh praised the team’s fighting spirit in the field. For a squad where several players juggle cricket with day jobs, this tournament is as much about pride as it is about results.

For UAE, the onus will once again be on captain Muhammad Waseem, supported by Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, and left-arm spinner Haider Ali. Their ability to capitalise on key moments will decide whether the hosts can secure a maiden win. Oman, meanwhile, will rely on Hammad Mirza to anchor the batting, with their bowlers hoping to recreate the discipline they showed against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman Playing 11

UAE playing 11: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique

Oman playing 11: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TELECAST:

The live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 LIVE STREAMING:

The live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

