UAE vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Oman skipper Jatinder wins toss; opts to field first
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES UAE vs Oman: Both UAE and Oman will eye their maiden win in Asia Cup 2025 when they come face-to-face today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The stage is set in Dubai as hosts United Arab Emirates are locking horns with tournament debutants Oman in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 today. Both teams endured tough outings in their opening fixtures and will now look at this clash as a chance to get their first points on the board.
UAE were handed a harsh reality check against India, bundled out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs – their lowest T20 total – as Rohit Sharma’s men sealed the win in record time. For a side featuring in only their second Asia Cup, the gulf in class against the defending champions was evident. Head coach Lalchand Rajput, who famously guided India to the inaugural T20 World Cup crown in 2007, admitted that his players were overwhelmed by India’s quality. But against Oman, the challenge is far more balanced and winnable.
Oman, too, struggled in their first match, bowled out for 67 while chasing Pakistan’s target of 161. Despite the batting collapse, their bowlers impressed – Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem picked up three wickets each, while skipper Jatinder Singh praised the team’s fighting spirit in the field. For a squad where several players juggle cricket with day jobs, this tournament is as much about pride as it is about results.
For UAE, the onus will once again be on captain Muhammad Waseem, supported by Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, and left-arm spinner Haider Ali. Their ability to capitalise on key moments will decide whether the hosts can secure a maiden win. Oman, meanwhile, will rely on Hammad Mirza to anchor the batting, with their bowlers hoping to recreate the discipline they showed against Pakistan.
Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman Playing 11
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Md. Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh
Oman playing 11 (probable): Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava
UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 LIVE TELECAST:
The live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 LIVE STREAMING:
The live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the UAE vs Oman match in Asia Cup 2025 here.
5:02 PM
UAE vs OMAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Oman win the toss
Oman win the toss and have invited UAE to bat first.
4:50 PM
UAE vs OMAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss timing
The toss for the Asia Cup 2025 match 7 between the UAE and Oman will take place at 5:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
4:40 PM
UAE vs OMAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head records
UAE and Oman have so far faced each other in eight T20 internationals, with both teams winning four matches each.
4:29 PM
UAE vs OMAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup 2025 match 7 between the UAE and Oman. Both teams started their campaign with a loss and will now be battling for survival today. Hosts UAE have some good match practice before the tournament and will be a much confident side in the match. But can they secure the win, or will Oman live to fight another day? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:29 PM IST