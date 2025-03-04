IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: India vs Australia live toss at 2 PM IST today
IND vs AUS semif final 2025 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: A major factor behind India's confidence heading into this semi-final is their spin-heavy approach, which initially faced widespread criticism
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
For all of India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, there remains a haunting chapter they are yet to rewrite—their struggle against Australia in ICC knockouts. In the first semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy today, Rohit Sharma’s men will attempt to break free from that painful history as they take on an undermanned but battle-hardened Australian side at Dubai International Stadium.
Australia’s unshakable spirit in ICC knockouts
India's challenge will not be a simple one. Even without their pace troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, Australia remains a team that thrives in high-pressure games. Their stunning chase of 352 against Australia in Lahore, just days ago, was a testament to their resilience and ability to punch above their weight when it matters most.
The scars of past heartbreaks are still fresh for India. The 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2023 World Cup final, and the 2023 World Test Championship final—all lost to the Aussies. The last time India prevailed over them in an ICC knockout was way back in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. Fourteen years on, India has the perfect chance to flip the script.
Spin-heavy gamble pays off
A major factor behind India’s confidence heading into this semi-final is their spin-heavy approach, which initially faced widespread criticism. Packing the squad with five spinners seemed a risky call, but in the sluggish conditions of Dubai, it has turned out to be a tactical masterstroke.
Familiarity with the surfaces has played its part, but India’s spinners have also shown adaptability. With no vicious turn on offer, they have embraced patience, outfoxing batters with subtle variations and tight lines rather than extravagant movement.
A defining battle on the cards
For India, this semi-final is more than just another high-stakes encounter—it is a shot at redemption. For Australia, it is another chance to prove why they are the ultimate big-game side, regardless of personnel. As the two cricketing powerhouses collide in Dubai, the battle will be as much about history as it is about the present.
India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy. Australia Playing 11 (probables): Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
IND vs AUS semifinal LIVE TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Australia's Steve Smith and India's Rohit Sharma will take place at 2 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Australia Live telecast in India
1:40 PM
India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction of both the teams
Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy
1:33 PM
India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: IND vs AUS head-to-head in Champions Trophy
A storied rivalry revisited
The Champions Trophy has seen India and Australia cross swords four times before, with India winning two and losing one of those encounters. However, the two sides have not faced each other in the tournament since their rain-affected 2009 clash in Centurion.
In ICC Champions Trophy
India leads 2-1 in four encounters, with one No Result.
- 1998: India won by 44 runs (Dhaka)
- 2000: India won by 20 runs (Nairobi)
1:20 PM
India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: How the two teams fared in ICC ODI events?
In ICC ODI World Cups (14 matches)
Australia wins: 9
India wins: 5
1:09 PM
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been a force at the top, leading all ODI batters in powerplay runs (Overs 1-10) since 2023. He remains the only player to cross the 1000-run mark in this phase during the period. Among the 100 players who have scored at least 100 runs in this phase, only Australia’s Travis Head boasts a better strike rate (130.48).
India vs Australia: Key stats and head-to-head record ahead of semi-final
Australia hold historical edge, but recent battles are even
Australia have traditionally dominated India in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), leading the overall head-to-head record 84-57. In ICC ODI tournaments, too, the Aussies hold the upper hand with a 10-7 advantage. However, since 2020, the contest has been evenly poised, with both teams winning seven matches each.
India’s only World Cup 2023 loss: A spin failure
India had an almost flawless run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with their only defeat coming in the final against Australia. A key factor in that loss was the ineffectiveness of India’s spinners—Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja—who returned wicketless, conceding 99 runs in 20 overs.
Rohit Sharma: Powerplay master
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been a force at the top, leading all ODI batters in powerplay runs (Overs 1-10) since 2023. He remains the only player to cross the 1000-run mark in this phase during the period. Among the 100 players who have scored at least 100 runs in this phase, only Australia’s Travis Head boasts a better strike rate (130.48).
With both teams evenly matched in recent years, the upcoming Champions Trophy semi-final promises to be a high-intensity battle.
12:59 PM
India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: How the two teams fared in ODIs history?
India vs Australia: ODI rivalry at a glance
Overall record (151 ODIs)
Australia wins: 84
India wins: 57
No result: 10
12:46 PM
Squads of both the teams for today's semifinal in ICC Champions Trophy 2025
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
Australia Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly.
12:37 PM
India vs Australia semifinal preview
The stage is set for two cricket behemoths, India and Australia, to battle it out in Dubai for the bragging rights of claiming their stake in the Champions Trophy final.
"There's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent." These were the words of Pat Cummins before Australia took down India in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
Cummins isn't here this time, but his words still linger in the minds of Indian cricket fans as they attempt to breach Australia's domain in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.
Since India won its quarter-final game at the 2011 World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments. India and Australia have won two games each.
India's victories came in the round-robin matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. On the other hand, their heartbreaking defeats unfolded in the 2015 semi-finals and the 2023 final.
Since their last encounter on November 19, 2023, there has been a complete difference between the two sides that will line up on Tuesday in front of a vibrant crowd in Dubai.
12:32 PM
Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal: India vs Australia
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia live match updates. As we build-up for a high-octane match in the desert, stay tuned for everything you need to know about of IND vs AUS semifinal 2025. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:30 PM IST