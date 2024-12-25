Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

Afghanistan's schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy features some exciting encounters, with matches played in the 50-over format. The tournament will kick off for Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, against South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan, before they face England in Lahore on February 26, 2024. Afghanistan will then take on Australia in another crucial clash in Lahore on February 28, 2024.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand full schedule, live timings, streaming As the group stages unfold, Afghanistan will look to secure strong performances, aiming to qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final 1 is scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Dubai, while Semi-final 2 will be held in Lahore on March 5, 2024. The grand final is set to take place on March 9, 2024, in Lahore, though if India qualifies, the final will be moved to Dubai. A reserve day is set for March 10, 2024, ensuring fair competition in case of any disruptions.

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan matches date, time, venue Date Matches Stadium Timings 21 Feb Afghanistan v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST 26 Feb Afghanistan v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST 28 Feb Afghanistan v Australia Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

When will Afghanistan play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

Afghanistan will open their campaign against hosts South Africa on February 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.

Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.