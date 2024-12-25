Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

Afghanistan's schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy features some exciting encounters, with matches played in the 50-over format. The tournament will kick off for Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, against South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan, before they face England in Lahore on February 26, 2024. Afghanistan will then take on Australia in another crucial clash in Lahore on February 28, 2024.
As the group stages unfold, Afghanistan will look to secure strong performances, aiming to qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final 1 is scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Dubai, while Semi-final 2 will be held in Lahore on March 5, 2024. The grand final is set to take place on March 9, 2024, in Lahore, though if India qualifies, the final will be moved to Dubai. A reserve day is set for March 10, 2024, ensuring fair competition in case of any disruptions.