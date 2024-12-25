Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand full schedule, live timings, streaming

New Zealand's journey begins on February 19, 2024, when they face hosts Pakistan in Karachi. On March 2, 2024, New Zealand will take on India in Dubai, which promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

New Zealand's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign will see them compete in key matches across various locations in the 50-over format tournament. Their journey begins on February 19, 2024, when they face Pakistan in Karachi, Pakistan. After a brief break, New Zealand will play against Bangladesh on February 24, 2024, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. On March 2, 2024, New Zealand will take on India in Dubai, which promises to be a high-voltage encounter. 
 
As the tournament progresses, New Zealand has a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, with Semi-final 1 scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Dubai, followed by Semi-final 2 in Lahore on March 5, 2024. The grand finale is set for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be moved to Dubai. A reserve day is available on March 10, 2024, ensuring the completion of the tournament.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here   
Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
19 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
24 Feb Bangladesh v New Zealand Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST
2 Mar New Zealand v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST
 

When will New Zealand play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?
 
New Zealand will open their campaign against hosts Pakistan on February 19, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)
 
When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.
 

 

 

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

