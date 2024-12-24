ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announced; IND vs PAK on Feb 23 in Dubai

The International Cricket Council finally announced the much-anticipated schedule of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday, December 24. The ninth edition of the 8-team tournament will kick off on Wednesday, February 19, and will end with the final on Sunday, March 9. As an earlier statement from the ICC suggested, India will play its matches at a neutral venue, i.e. UAE's Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February - the opening day of the event - in Karachi. Other key match-ups include Bangladesh taking on India on the second day of the competition in Dubai and Afghanistan facing South Africa on 21 February in Karachi.

On 22 February, one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries will pit Australia against England in Lahore, ahead of an unmissable Pakistan versus India contest on 23 February in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Qualified teams

The eight teams that will feature in the 9th edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 are as follows:

Pakistan (host)

India

Australia

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full schedule

Also Read

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi 20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Format

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will feature the same format it has followed since 2009. In the current format, the eight participating teams are split into two groups of four. Each team competes in a single round-robin format, playing one match against each of the other three teams within their group.

After the group stage, the top two teams from each group, based on points and other tie-breaking criteria, progress to the semi-finals. The semi-finals pit the top teams from each group against the runners-up of the opposite group.

The victorious teams from the two semi-final matches then advance to the grand final, where they battle for ultimate glory and the championship title. This format ensures competitive play throughout, culminating in an exciting finale.

A total of 15 matches will feature in the tournament, including the knockout games.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on Wednesday, February 19.

Where will the venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi in Pakistan, except for India’s matches, which will be played at a neutral venue in the UAE or Sri Lanka.

How many teams will play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

A total of 8 teams, divided into two groups of four teams each, will play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

How many matches will be played in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

A total of 15 matches will feature in the tournament, including the knockout games in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India?

The live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.