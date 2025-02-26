Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Archer strikes as Gurbaz departs on 6

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England made one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Overton in place of Carse while Afghanistan are unchanged from previous match

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Afghanistan vs England live score updates
Afghanistan vs England live score updates

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
2:50 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Great start from England

Over Summary: 0 1 0 1 1 1; Afghanistan 11/0 after 4 over; Rahmanullah Gurbaz 7 (14), Ibrahim Zadran 2 (10)
 
Partnership: 11 (24)
 
Wood continues the attack

Ball 6- Gurbaz keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Zadran takes a single to thid man
 
Ball 4- Gurbaz takes a single to third man with outside edge
 
Ball 3- Another close miss for Gurbaz. 
 
Ball 2- Zadran takes a single to mid off
 
Ball 1- Play and a miss for Zadran

2:45 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 0 2 0 0; Afghanistan 7/0 after 3 over; Rahmanullah Gurbaz 5 (11), Ibrahim Zadran 1 (7)
 
Partnership: 7 (18)
 
Archer continues the attack

Ball 6-Gubaz ducks the ball for keeper. Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Gurbaz defends the ball on front foot
 
Ball 4- Gurbaz flicks the ball to backward square leg for two runs
 
Ball 3- Gubaz looks like he is stuck in the middle . Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Gubaz just plays the ball down on the crease. Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Archer goes down the leg and the ball just touches Gurbaz on thigh pad before going into keeper's gloves

2:40 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0; Afghanistan 5/0 after 2 over; Rahmanullah Gurbaz 3  (5), Ibrahim Zadran 1 (7)
 
Partnership: 5 (12)
 
Wood comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Gurbaz takes a quick single to get off the mark. There is a run out appeal by England, but Gurbaz is safe
 
Ball 2- Play and a miss for Gurbaz. No run
 
Ball 1- Outside off ball from Wood to start and Gurbaz pulls away his bat from the line of the ball. No run

2:35 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over done

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 WD 1; Afghanistan 4/0 after 1 over; Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2  (2), Ibrahim Zadran 1 (4)
 
Partnership: 4 (6)

Jofra Archer starts with the new ball

Ball 6- Gurbaz plays the ball to fine leg for a single

Ball 6- WIDE
 
Ball 5- Zadran puts the ball to fine leg for a single
 
Ball 4- Zadran defends the ball. No run
 
Ball 3- Back of a length ball from Archer and Zadran gets hit on the abdomen. Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Zadran punches the ball to covers for no run
 
Ball 1- Gurbaz takes a single to third man to get off the mark

2:07 PM

Afghanistan Playing 11 vs England today

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

2:07 PM

England Playing 11 vs Afghanistan today

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

2:05 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE PLAYING 11 UPDATES

England make one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse.

2:03 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi wins the toss and elects to bat first.

2:01 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss between Aghanistan and England is moments away. Stay tuned for latest updates

1:48 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Afghanistan vs England Playing 11 prediction

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: (possible): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

1:35 PM

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Champions Trophy 2025
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Michael Bracewell 2 20 120 5 12.8 64 1 -
2 William ORourke 2 19 114 5 19 95 - -
3 Mohammed Shami 2 18 108 5 19.2 96 - 1
4 Harshit Rana 2 15.2 92 4 15.25 61 - -
5 Kagiso Rabada 1 8.3 51 3 12 36 - -
6 Kuldeep Yadav 2 19 114 3 27.67 83 - -
7 Axar Patel 2 19 114 3 30.67 92 - -
8 Rishad Hossain 2 19.1 115 3 32 96 - -
9 Matt Henry 2 16.2 98 3 27.33 82 - -
10 Mitchell Santner 2 20 120 3 36.67 110 - -

1:21 PM

Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025

Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Tom Latham 2 2 173 173 96.11 13 3
2 Ben Duckett 1 1 165 165 115.38 17 3
3 Shubman Gill 2 2 147 147 81.22 16 2
4 Virat Kohli 2 2 122 122 81.88 8 -
5 Josh Inglis 1 1 120 - 139.53 8 6
6 Jaker Ali 2 2 113 56.5 66.86 7 1
7 Rachin Ravindra 1 1 112 112 106.67 12 1
8 Khushdil Shah 2 2 107 53.5 121.59 10 3
9 Towhid Hridoy 2 2 107 53.5 75.35 6 2
10 Will Young 2 2 107 53.5 89.92 12 1

1:10 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Squads of both the teams

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.
 
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

1:03 PM

AFG vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will both teams overcome from previous defeats?

England’s hopes of revival could face a stiff test as Afghanistan unleash their lethal three-pronged spin attack. Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi are masters of deception, capable of tormenting even the best in the business. For an England batting line-up that has struggled against quality slow bowling in recent outings, the challenge is ominous.
 
Injury Blow: England Lose Carse, Reinforce Spin Arsenal
 
As if England’s struggles were not daunting enough, they have been dealt a fresh setback— all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tournament with a toe injury. In a desperate bid to strengthen their spin department, England have called up leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, hoping to counter Afghanistan’s strength with their own.
 
Adil Rashid Finally Gets Support

This tactical adjustment also offers relief to England’s lead spinner, Adil Rashid. Until now, the burden of spin support had rested on Liam Livingstone’s shoulders—a makeshift option who juggled off-spin, leg-spin, and even the occasional seam-up delivery. With Rehan Ahmed in the mix, England now have a more structured spin unit, but whether it will be enough to tackle Afghanistan’s dominant slow-bowling force remains to be seen.

12:48 PM

England’s Last Stand: A Battle for Champions Trophy Survival

 
A battered and bruised England find themselves at a crossroads. Their Champions Trophy hopes hang by a thread as they prepare to face a fearless Afghanistan in a do-or-die Group B clash on Wednesday. This is more than just a game—it is a fight for survival.
 
A Must-Win Battle in a Ruthless Group
 
With South Africa and Australia already securing crucial points, the stakes could not be higher. A loss here would all but crush the semifinal dreams of both England and Afghanistan, leaving them gasping for a lifeline in an unforgiving tournament.
 
England’s Fall from Glory: A Shadow of Their Former Dominance

The days of England’s white-ball supremacy now seem like a distant memory. The former world champions, once feared for their firepower, have been reduced to a faltering unit struggling to find its footing. Their humiliating failure to defend a mammoth 350-plus total against Australia in the tournament opener exposed deep flaws in their bowling attack.
 
False Comfort in Runs: A Reality Check for England
 
While England may take solace in posting a colossal total, the reality is stark—it came against an Australian squad missing its premier pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Even more damning was their inability to contain an Australian batting unit that lacked key figures like the injured Mitchell Marsh and the now-retired Marcus Stoinis.
 
England’s Moment of Truth: Can They Rise from the Ashes?

Against Afghanistan, there can be no excuses. England must deliver a vastly improved performance—both with the bat and ball—or risk watching their Champions Trophy campaign unravel before their eyes. The clock is ticking, and the challenge ahead is nothing short of monumental.
In Match 8 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. While the semifinalists of Group A have been confirmed, the race for semifinal spiced up from Group B spiced up after Australia vs South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled. 

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Playing 11

 
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
  
Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
 
A battered England will hope to keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive when they face a dangerous Afghanistan in a crucial group B match. A defeat here would severely dent both the teams' dreams of a semifinal berth in the tournament, as South Africa and Australia have already notched up three points.
 
The days of England's white ball supremacy are far behind now, as the former world champions' creaking unit even failed to defend a 350-plus total against Australia in their tournament opener.
 
While England may take some comfort in posting a massive total, the reality is that it came against an Australian side missing their premier pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.
 
The English bowlers then failed to stop an Australian line-up that did not have lead batters such as injured Mitchell Marsh and now-retired Marcus Stoinis.
 

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Live telecast in India

 
The AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.
 

AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

 
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of England vs Afghanistan match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
 
Stay tuned for England vs Afghanistan live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

