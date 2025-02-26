AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Archer strikes as Gurbaz departs on 6

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Playing 11 England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. In Match 8 of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahid won the toss and elected to bat first against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. While the semifinalists of Group A have been confirmed, the race for semifinal spiced up from Group B spiced up after Australia vs South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled.

A battered England will hope to keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive when they face a dangerous Afghanistan in a crucial group B match. A defeat here would severely dent both the teams' dreams of a semifinal berth in the tournament, as South Africa and Australia have already notched up three points.

The days of England's white ball supremacy are far behind now, as the former world champions' creaking unit even failed to defend a 350-plus total against Australia in their tournament opener.

While England may take some comfort in posting a massive total, the reality is that it came against an Australian side missing their premier pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

The English bowlers then failed to stop an Australian line-up that did not have lead batters such as injured Mitchell Marsh and now-retired Marcus Stoinis.

Champions Trophy 2025: England vs Afghanistan Live telecast in India

The AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.

AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of England vs Afghanistan match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

