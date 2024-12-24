Champions Trophy 2025: India schedule, live timings and streaming

India’s schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy is set to feature some thrilling encounters, with the highlight being their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, 2024, in Dubai. This match is expected to capture the imagination of cricket fans worldwide, as India and Pakistan have shared a fierce rivalry for decades, with each match between them becoming a high-stakes affair.

Before this iconic encounter, India will face Bangladesh on February 20, 2024, also in Dubai. On February 23, the focus will shift to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, where both teams will battle it out for supremacy in this historic rivalry. India’s final group stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2, 2024, again in Dubai. If they progress, India will play in one of the semi-finals: the first semi-final is on March 4 in Dubai, followed by the second semi-final in Lahore on March 5. The final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10. Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Champions Trophy 2025 India and Pakistan have faced each other 5 times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan having an edge, winning 3 of the 5 matches. India have won 2 matches so far. Their last meeting in the 50-over format Champions Trophy was when India were handed a 180-run defeat in the final by their fiercest rivals Pakistan, who managed to lift the trophy at the end of the day.

India Champions Trophy 2025 matches timetable

Champions Trophy 2025 India matches date, time, venue Date Matches Stadium Timings 20 Feb Bangladesh v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST 23 Feb Pakistan v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST 2 Mar New Zealand v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST

Check Pakistan full schedule here

Champions Trophy 2025 India schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

When will India play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025.

When and where will India vs Pakistan take place in Champions Trophy 2025?

India vs Pakistan will take place on February 23, 2025 in Dubai at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.

Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.