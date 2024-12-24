Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan full schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan matches date and time

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Pakistan Champions Trophy promises exciting cricket action, with Pakistan featuring in some thrilling matchups. The tournament kicks off with Pakistan's opening game against New Zealand on February 19, 2024, at Karachi, marking the beginning of their campaign. On February 23, 2024, Pakistan will take part in the mother of all battles as they take on arch-rivals India in a high-stakes encounter in Dubai, one of the most anticipated clashes of the group stages.
 
Their last meeting in the 50-over format turned out to be decent for India, who bagged a 7-wicket victory in the ODI World Cup 2023. With the match being played in a neutral venue, it expected to be a stadium filled with green and blue in the stands. However, Pakistan fans will still remember the 180-run win against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final which also took plae in an ODi format and will hope for more of the same when they take the pitch.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 latest news here
 
 
Next, on February 27, 2024, Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, as part of their group fixtures. Following these matches, the competition heats up with the semi-finals: Semi-final 1 will be held in Dubai on March 4, 2024, while Semi-final 2 takes place in Lahore on March 5, 2024. 
 
The grand finale is set for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be moved to Dubai. A reserve day is scheduled for March 10, 2024, ensuring a fair chance to complete any unfinished business if the match is interrupted due to any reason. 

Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 matches date, venue and time

Pakistan full schedule, Venue and match timing
Date Matches Stadium Timings
19 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
23 Feb Pakistan v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST
27 Feb Pakistan v Bangladesh Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan match live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will Pakistan play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

Pakistan will open their campaign against New Zealand on February 19, 2025.
 
When and where will Pakistan vs India take place in Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Pakistan vs India will take place on February 23, 2-25 in Dubai.
 
When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9,2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.
 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

