ICC to finalise hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday: Report

India will play their matches at a neutral venue, including the final (if they qualify), if the hybrid model proposal is passed

ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophy (PIC:X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
As per media reports, the dark clouds surrounding the returning ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are expected to clear on Saturday, December 14. The ICC has scheduled a virtual meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi to sort out the modalities of the competition’s hybrid model, which allows India to play its matches at a neutral venue. However, Pakistan has demanded reciprocal treatment for ICC events hosted by India. Whether the ICC will accept this demand remains a key question for the meeting.
 
India-Pakistan matches to be played in Dubai 
As part of the hybrid model, it has been agreed in principle that India and Pakistan will play their matches in Dubai during the Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025. This arrangement addresses the political tensions that have prevented bilateral tours between the two nations since 2012.
 
The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.  ALSO READ: When will Champions Trophy schedule be out? Star Sports starts campaign
 
PCB pushes for a uniform hybrid model across ICC events 
The PCB has emphasised that it will only accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy if the same arrangement is extended to all ICC events hosted by India and Pakistan. Under this proposal, Pakistan would not travel to India for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, playing its matches at neutral venues instead. Similarly, during the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, India would play its fixture against Pakistan in Colombo rather than hosting the clash at home. 
ICC chairman Jay Shah to attend virtual meeting 
The virtual meeting, set to take place on Saturday, will include ICC chairman Jay Shah, who will join from Brisbane. According to an ICC official, a formal announcement on the hybrid model is expected to follow soon after the discussions.

“There’s a virtual meeting tomorrow, which ICC chairman Jay Shah will join from Brisbane. It is expected that ICC will make an official announcement after that,” the official stated.
 
No compensation for PCB under the hybrid model 
While the hybrid model resolves logistical and diplomatic challenges, the PCB will not receive financial compensation for agreeing to the arrangement. This decision comes despite Pakistan accommodating the hybrid model to ensure its participation in ICC events.
   
First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

