LiveNew Update

SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss at 2 PM IST

South Africa vs England LIVE UPDATES: Jos Buttler will take the field as England's white-ball skipper for the last time today in Karachi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live score updates
South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live score updates

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is ready to take on Jos Buttler-led England in the final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi today. South Africa will aim to seal their spot in the final four of the event with a win over England on Saturday, but even if they lose, they just have to ensure that the margin is not big enough to bring their net run rate below Afghanistan’s. If England wins, both teams will end up with three points each, and the semifinalist will then be decided on the basis of net run rate.
 
The match will also be a farewell for Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball skipper, after he announced on Friday that he will be stepping down from the role after the Champions Trophy. However, he will try to end his tenure on a high with a win over the Proteas.
 
South Africa and Afghanistan semis qualification scenario 
South Africa are currently second in the Group B points table with three points and a net run rate of 2.140, while Afghanistan, also on three points, are third due to an inferior net run rate of -0.990. If England want to help tournament debutants Afghanistan qualify for the semis, they need to chase down a 300-plus target in 11.1 overs if batting second or beat South Africa by 207 runs while batting first.
 
While these scenarios seem almost impossible on paper, cricket has witnessed stranger things, and Afghanistan will be hoping for a miracle today.
 
South Africa vs England Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11  
South Africa playing 11 (probable): H Klaasen (wk), Ryan Rickelton, T Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
 
England playing 11 (probable): Jos Buttler (C), HC Brook, JL Smith (wk), PD Salt, BM Duckett, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, S Mahmood, Adil Rashid
 
South Africa vs England head-to-head in ODIs
  • Matches played: 70
  • South Africa wins: 34
  • England wins: 30
  • No results: 5
  • Tied: 1
South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live toss 
The coin flip between South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and England’s Jos Buttler is at 2:00 PM IST today.
 
Champions Trophy: South Africa vs England live telecast in India 
Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs ENG match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.
 
Champions Trophy: SA vs ENG live streaming in India 
JioHotstar will live stream the SA vs ENG match during the Champions Trophy 2025.
 
Stay tuned for South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live score and match updates here.

1:45 PM

SA vs ENG LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the match between South Africa and England will take place at 2 PM IST, that is 15 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates regarding toss amd match here.

1:30 PM

SA vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Skipper's fairwell

The match will also be a farewell for Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball skipper, after he announced on Friday that he will be stepping down from the role after the Champions Trophy.

1:16 PM

1:00 PM

SA vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Group B qualification scenario

South Africa currently hold second place in Group B with three points and a net run rate of 2.140, while Afghanistan, also on three points, are third due to a lower net run rate of -0.990. For Afghanistan to qualify for the semifinals, England must achieve an improbable victory over South Africa—either chasing a 300-plus target in 11.1 overs or winning by 207 runs when batting first. Though highly unlikely, cricket has seen unexpected twists, and Afghanistan will be hoping for a miracle.

12:46 PM

SA vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: England probable playing 11 today

England playing 11 (probable): Jos Buttler (C), HC Brook, JL Smith (wk), PD Salt, BM Duckett, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, S Mahmood, Adil Rashid

12:31 PM

SA vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: South Africa probable playing 11 today

South Africa playing 11 (probable): H Klaasen (wk), Ryan Rickelton, T Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

12:15 PM

SA vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live final Group B match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from Karachi between South Africa and England. South Africa will aim to win the game and qualify for the semifinals as Group B toppers with five points, while a wounded England will aim to pull off a miracle and stop South Africa from qualifying for the final four. But which team will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics :South Africa vs EnglandSouth Africa cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

