SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss at 2 PM IST

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is ready to take on Jos Buttler-led England in the final Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi today. South Africa will aim to seal their spot in the final four of the event with a win over England on Saturday, but even if they lose, they just have to ensure that the margin is not big enough to bring their net run rate below Afghanistan’s. If England wins, both teams will end up with three points each, and the semifinalist will then be decided on the basis of net run rate.

The match will also be a farewell for Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball skipper, after he announced on Friday that he will be stepping down from the role after the Champions Trophy. However, he will try to end his tenure on a high with a win over the Proteas.

South Africa and Afghanistan semis qualification scenario

South Africa are currently second in the Group B points table with three points and a net run rate of 2.140, while Afghanistan, also on three points, are third due to an inferior net run rate of -0.990. If England want to help tournament debutants Afghanistan qualify for the semis, they need to chase down a 300-plus target in 11.1 overs if batting second or beat South Africa by 207 runs while batting first.

While these scenarios seem almost impossible on paper, cricket has witnessed stranger things, and Afghanistan will be hoping for a miracle today.

South Africa vs England Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): H Klaasen (wk), Ryan Rickelton, T Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

England playing 11 (probable): Jos Buttler (C), HC Brook, JL Smith (wk), PD Salt, BM Duckett, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, S Mahmood, Adil Rashid

South Africa vs England head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 70

South Africa wins: 34

England wins: 30

No results: 5

Tied: 1

South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live toss

The coin flip between South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and England’s Jos Buttler is at 2:00 PM IST today.

Champions Trophy: South Africa vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs ENG match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

Champions Trophy: SA vs ENG live streaming in India

JioHotstar will live stream the SA vs ENG match during the Champions Trophy 2025.

