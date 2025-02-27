Champions Trophy Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head records in ICC events

Hosts Pakistan are ready to take on Bangladesh in their final group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday, February 27, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match will be a dead rubber in terms of the tournament’s overall result, as both teams have already been knocked out of the semi-final race, with India and New Zealand securing their places in the final four from Group A.
The two teams have faced each other multiple times in ICC events over the years. While Pakistan enjoy a clear lead, Bangladesh have always given them a run for their money whenever they have met. Before they take the field for one final time in the 2025 Champions Trophy, let’s take a look at their head-to-head records in ICC tournaments over the years.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have met thrice in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh caused a major upset in 1999 with a 62-run win in Northampton. However, Pakistan dominated the next two encounters, winning by 58 runs in Dhaka (2011) and 94 runs in London (2019).
Pakistan and Bangladesh have met only once in the ICC Champions Trophy. The match took place in Birmingham in 2004, where Pakistan secured a dominant 9-wicket victory. As they prepare for their 2025 clash, Pakistan will aim to maintain their unbeaten Champions Trophy record against Bangladesh.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:
Date
Venue
Winner
Margin
20-Sep-07
Cape Town
Pakistan
4 wickets
21-Jun-10
Gros Islet
Pakistan
21 runs
30-Mar-14
Dhaka
Pakistan
50 runs
02-Mar-16
Kolkata
Pakistan
55 runs
06-Nov-22
Adelaide
Pakistan
5 wickets
PAK vs BAN in T20 World Cups
Pakistan hold a perfect record against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup, winning all five encounters. Their victories span from the inaugural 2007 edition to their latest triumph in Adelaide (2022). Pakistan’s consistent dominance in T20 World Cups showcases their superiority in the shortest format over Bangladesh.
ICC Champions Trophy:
Date
Venue
Winner
Margin
12-Sep-04
Birmingham
Pakistan
9 wickets
PAK vs BAN in last five matches
Pakistan have secured a narrow lead over Bangladesh in their last five ODI matches. They have won three matches, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on two occasions.
Date
Match Result
Winner
31-Oct-23
Pakistan won by 7 wickets (with 105 balls remaining)
Pakistan
06-Sep-23
Pakistan won by 7 wickets (with 63 balls remaining)
Pakistan
05-Jul-19
Pakistan won by 94 runs
Pakistan
26-Sep-18
Bangladesh won by 37 runs
Bangladesh
22-Apr-15
Bangladesh won by 8 wickets (with 63 balls remaining)