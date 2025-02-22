Champions Trophy: AUS vs ENG head-to-head records in 50-over ICC events

If one is to talk about the biggest rivalries in cricket history, Australia vs England will be one of the top picks, if not the top pick. The two sides have played countless historic matches against each other across formats. While their rivalry in Test cricket is commonly regarded as the best, their encounters in ODI cricket cannot be deemed any less significant. More often than not, the two sides have played against each other at every major ICC event, including the Champions Trophy.

So before they renew their rivalry in ODI cricket in their campaign opener at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday, let's take a look at their head-to-head numbers in 50-over ICC events over the years.

Australia vs England in the ODI World Cup

To no surprise, the six-time ODI World Cup winners, Australia, have the superior head-to-head record against the one-time champions, England. So far, the two teams have faced each other ten times in ODI World Cups, out of which Australia have won seven times, while England have emerged victorious on only three occasions.

The first time they played against each other in the ODI World Cup was in the inaugural edition in 1975, where Australia beat England by four wickets. England made a comeback to register a six-wicket win in the 1979 edition to level the scores at 1-1.

England then beat Australia by eight wickets in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, which was their last win against their arch-rivals in the event. Their latest encounter came in the 2023 World Cup, where Australia once again beat England by 33 runs, bringing their head-to-head record to 7-3, where it currently stands.

Australia vs England in the Champions Trophy

While Australia lead England in ODI World Cups, it's the English side who has the advantage in head-to-head records in the ICC Champions Trophy. Australia and England faced each other for the first time in the quarter-finals of the 2004 Champions Trophy, where England beat Australia by six wickets to book their place in the finals.

Australia won the next two editions of the ICC Champions Trophy and also their match against England, taking a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head record. However, England then beat Australia in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy, eliminating them from the group stage to finally take the lead at 5-3, where it currently stands.