Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

Australia vs England pitch report: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, known for its batting-friendly pitches, recently hosted two matches during a tri-series, both producing scores exceeding 300.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium key toss stats ahead of Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium key toss stats ahead of Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
The reigning world champions Australia find themselves in unfamiliar territory—wounded, depleted, and staring at an uncertain Champions Trophy 2025 campaign when they take on Ashes rivals England at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore today. Five key players from their initial squad are missing, forcing Australia to regroup under stand-in skipper Steve Smith as they prepare for what could be their toughest Champions Trophy challenge yet.  Check Australia vs England full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
A pace attack in tatters
  Australia’s famed fast-bowling trio—Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc—will all be absent, leaving a gaping hole in their bowling arsenal. Known for their lethal combination of pace, bounce, and swing, the trio has been instrumental in Australia’s dominance on the world stage. Now, without them, the Aussies must rely on an untested attack to take on their biggest rivals.
 
 
The setbacks don’t end there. All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green have been sidelined with injuries, while Marcus Stoinis shocked everyone by announcing his sudden retirement from the format. These blows have left Australia scrambling for replacements, forcing them to bank on fresh faces to carry the burden of experience.
 

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025 points table, full schedule and results

Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia vs England Playing 11

Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs ENG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia cricket team

AUS vs ENG: Australia look to end 15-yr winless streak in Champions Trophy

Travis Head

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI: England won the toss and opted to bowl first

illegal immigrants, migrants

Trump admin reverses decision, reinstates legal aid for migrant children

AUS vs ENG: Pitch report of Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore

 

This is the first match in the Champions Trophy when Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium will host a match. 

 

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to live up to its reputation for high-scoring encounters as Australia and England prepare for their Champions Trophy clash. The venue, known for its batting-friendly pitches, recently hosted two matches during a tri-series, both producing scores exceeding 300.

 

In the first game, New Zealand posted 330 for 6 to defeat Pakistan, while in the second, they successfully chased down 305 with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. Given the trend, another run-fest is on the cards.

 

Conditions in Lahore are expected to be slightly cooler than during the tri-series, thanks to recent rain. However, the showers disrupted England’s preparations on Thursday. Despite the weather shift, dew is unlikely to play a role, as it rarely affects matches at this time of year.

 

With a flat pitch and favourable batting conditions, teams will likely aim for big totals, making bowling strategies crucial in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.

  Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats
 
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs
Average first innings score 253
Matches won after batting first 35
Matches won by chasing team 32
 
Key stats at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year
Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015
Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009
Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997
Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka
Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings
Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches
 
Highest totals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
Pakistan 375/3 50 7.5 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore won 26 May 2015
Sri Lanka 357/9 50 7.14 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 25 Jun 2008
Pakistan 349/4 49 7.12 2 v Australia Lahore won 31 Mar 2022
Australia 348/8 50 6.96 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 31 Mar 2022
Zimbabwe 334/5 50 6.68 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 26 May 2015
Bangladesh 334/5 50 6.68 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 3 Sep 2023
New Zealand 330/6 50 6.6 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 8 Feb 2025
England 327/4 50 6.54 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 10 Dec 2005
Pakistan 322/5 50 6.44 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 8 Apr 2008
Australia 316/4 48.5 6.47 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 10 Nov 1998
Pakistan 315/8 50 6.3 1 v Australia Lahore lost 10 Nov 1998
Australia 313/7 50 6.26 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 29 Mar 2022
South Africa 311/9 50 6.22 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 6 Nov 1997
Sri Lanka 309/5 50 6.18 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24 Jan 2009
New Zealand 308/4 48.4 6.32 2 v South Africa Lahore won 10 Feb 2025
Pakistan 308/8 50 6.16 1 v Bangladesh Lahore won 13 Apr 2008
South Africa 304/6 50 6.08 1 v New Zealand Lahore lost 10 Feb 2025
Bangladesh 300/8 50 6 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 24 Jun 2008
South Africa 297/5 48.1 6.16 2 v West Indies Lahore won 3 Nov 1997
Pakistan 297/4 48.5 6.08 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore won 14 Oct 2004
Pakistan 296/9 50 5.92 1 v Zimbabwe Lahore n/r 31 May 2015
India 294/5 45 6.53 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 21 Mar 2004
South Africa 294/5 50 5.88 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 18 Oct 2007
West Indies 293/8 50 5.86 1 v South Africa Lahore lost 3 Nov 1997
Pakistan 293/9 50 5.86 1 v India Lahore lost 21 Mar 2004
India 293/7 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 24 Mar 2004
Sri Lanka 293/6 50 5.86 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 14 Oct 2004
India 292/5 47.4 6.12 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 13 Feb 2006
Pakistan 292/7 48 6.08 2 v New Zealand Lahore won 29 Nov 2003
New Zealand 291/5 50 5.82 1 v Pakistan Lahore lost 29 Nov 2003
Sri Lanka 291/8 50 5.82 1 v Afghanistan Lahore won 5 Sep 2023
Sri Lanka 290/9 50 5.8 1 v U.A.E. Lahore won 26 Jun 2008
Afghanistan 289 37.4 7.67 2 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 5 Sep 2023
Pakistan 288/8 50 5.76 1 v India Lahore lost 13 Feb 2006
Sri Lanka 287/7 50 5.74 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 16 Oct 2004
Pakistan 285 46.5 6.08 2 v England Lahore lost 10 Dec 2005
Bangladesh 285/7 50 5.7 2 v Pakistan Lahore lost 13 Apr 2008
Sri Lanka 281/2 40 7.02 2 v Pakistan Lahore won 5 Nov 1997
Pakistan 281/5 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 6 Mar 1996
Pakistan 281/6 50 5.62 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 1 Dec 2003
Pakistan 280 49.4 5.63 1 v Sri Lanka Lahore lost 5 Nov 1997
Pakistan 278/5 50 5.56 1 v New Zealand Lahore won 27 Apr 2002
Pakistan 277/6 50 5.54 1 v South Africa Lahore won 3 Oct 2003
South Africa 271 48 5.64 1 v Pakistan Lahore won 2 Nov 1997
  Steve Smith’s test of leadership
  With Marsh out, Steve Smith is set to bat at No. 3—a position where he has thrived in the past. But this time, the stakes are higher. The 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy winners now lean heavily on their seasoned batter to anchor the innings in a squad that is still finding its feet. 
 
Travis Head: The X-factor 
If Australia are to make a serious impact, Travis Head will need to set the stage alight. The explosive opener boasts a formidable record at this venue, with scores of 101 and 89 in Australia’s 2022 series here. His fearless strokeplay has often proven the difference in high-pressure encounters, and his career-best 154 not out against England at Trent Bridge last year stands as a reminder of his destructive potential.
 
England’s counter-strategy: Pace and precision
  England, aware of the vulnerabilities in Australia’s depleted squad, have named a high-velocity pace attack featuring Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Brydon Carse. Their express pace will test Australia’s middle order, while Adil Rashid’s spin provides another layer of control.

More From This Section

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

India vs Pakistan on Feb 23: How Pak is gearing up for the do-or-die clash

Australia vs England playing 11

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: What will be Australia's playing 11 today?

India cricket team

India can handle tough situations better than Pakistan: Irfan Pathan

PremiumIndia vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

ICC Men's Champions Trophy: Restaurants, pubs pad up for India-Pak match

Temba Bavuma

Brave decision to bat first not knowing how pitch would play: Temba Bavuma

Topics : Australia vs England Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy Australia cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon