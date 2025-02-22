Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

The reigning world champions Australia find themselves in unfamiliar territory—wounded, depleted, and staring at an uncertain Champions Trophy 2025 campaign when they take on Ashes rivals England at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore today. Five key players from their initial squad are missing, forcing Australia to regroup under stand-in skipper Steve Smith as they prepare for what could be their toughest Champions Trophy challenge yet. Check Australia vs England full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025
A pace attack in tatters
Australia’s famed fast-bowling trio—Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc—will all be absent, leaving a gaping hole in their bowling arsenal. Known for their lethal combination of pace, bounce, and swing, the trio has been instrumental in Australia’s dominance on the world stage. Now, without them, the Aussies must rely on an untested attack to take on their biggest rivals.
The setbacks don’t end there. All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green have been sidelined with injuries, while Marcus Stoinis shocked everyone by announcing his sudden retirement from the format. These blows have left Australia scrambling for replacements, forcing them to bank on fresh faces to carry the burden of experience.
Also Read
Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs
|Average first innings score
|253
|Matches won after batting first
|35
|Matches won by chasing team
|32
|Key stats at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
|Record
|Player/Team
|Performance
|Opponent
|Year
|Highest team score
|Pakistan
|375/3
|Zimbabwe
|2015
|Lowest team score
|Pakistan
|75 all out
|Sri Lanka
|2009
|Highest individual score
|Ijaz Ahmed
|139* (84)
|India
|1997
|Best bowling figures
|Lance Klusner
|6/49
|Sri Lanka
|—
|Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Shoaib Malik
|1030 runs in 22 innings
|—
|—
|Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Wasim Akram
|23 wickets in 17 matches
|—
|—
|Highest totals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Pakistan
|375/3
|50
|7.5
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|won
|26 May 2015
|Sri Lanka
|357/9
|50
|7.14
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|25 Jun 2008
|Pakistan
|349/4
|49
|7.12
|2
|v Australia
|Lahore
|won
|31 Mar 2022
|Australia
|348/8
|50
|6.96
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|31 Mar 2022
|Zimbabwe
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|26 May 2015
|Bangladesh
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|3 Sep 2023
|New Zealand
|330/6
|50
|6.6
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|8 Feb 2025
|England
|327/4
|50
|6.54
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10 Dec 2005
|Pakistan
|322/5
|50
|6.44
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|8 Apr 2008
|Australia
|316/4
|48.5
|6.47
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10 Nov 1998
|Pakistan
|315/8
|50
|6.3
|1
|v Australia
|Lahore
|lost
|10 Nov 1998
|Australia
|313/7
|50
|6.26
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|29 Mar 2022
|South Africa
|311/9
|50
|6.22
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|6 Nov 1997
|Sri Lanka
|309/5
|50
|6.18
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24 Jan 2009
|New Zealand
|308/4
|48.4
|6.32
|2
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|10 Feb 2025
|Pakistan
|308/8
|50
|6.16
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|13 Apr 2008
|South Africa
|304/6
|50
|6.08
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|lost
|10 Feb 2025
|Bangladesh
|300/8
|50
|6
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|24 Jun 2008
|South Africa
|297/5
|48.1
|6.16
|2
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|won
|3 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|297/4
|48.5
|6.08
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|14 Oct 2004
|Pakistan
|296/9
|50
|5.92
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|n/r
|31 May 2015
|India
|294/5
|45
|6.53
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|21 Mar 2004
|South Africa
|294/5
|50
|5.88
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|18 Oct 2007
|West Indies
|293/8
|50
|5.86
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|lost
|3 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|293/9
|50
|5.86
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|21 Mar 2004
|India
|293/7
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24 Mar 2004
|Sri Lanka
|293/6
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|14 Oct 2004
|India
|292/5
|47.4
|6.12
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|13 Feb 2006
|Pakistan
|292/7
|48
|6.08
|2
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|29 Nov 2003
|New Zealand
|291/5
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|29 Nov 2003
|Sri Lanka
|291/8
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|5 Sep 2023
|Sri Lanka
|290/9
|50
|5.8
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|26 Jun 2008
|Afghanistan
|289
|37.4
|7.67
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|5 Sep 2023
|Pakistan
|288/8
|50
|5.76
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|13 Feb 2006
|Sri Lanka
|287/7
|50
|5.74
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|16 Oct 2004
|Pakistan
|285
|46.5
|6.08
|2
|v England
|Lahore
|lost
|10 Dec 2005
|Bangladesh
|285/7
|50
|5.7
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|13 Apr 2008
|Sri Lanka
|281/2
|40
|7.02
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|5 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|281/5
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|6 Mar 1996
|Pakistan
|281/6
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|1 Dec 2003
|Pakistan
|280
|49.4
|5.63
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|5 Nov 1997
|Pakistan
|278/5
|50
|5.56
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|27 Apr 2002
|Pakistan
|277/6
|50
|5.54
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|3 Oct 2003
|South Africa
|271
|48
|5.64
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|2 Nov 1997
With Marsh out, Steve Smith is set to bat at No. 3—a position where he has thrived in the past. But this time, the stakes are higher. The 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy winners now lean heavily on their seasoned batter to anchor the innings in a squad that is still finding its feet.
Travis Head: The X-factor
If Australia are to make a serious impact, Travis Head will need to set the stage alight. The explosive opener boasts a formidable record at this venue, with scores of 101 and 89 in Australia’s 2022 series here. His fearless strokeplay has often proven the difference in high-pressure encounters, and his career-best 154 not out against England at Trent Bridge last year stands as a reminder of his destructive potential.
England’s counter-strategy: Pace and precision
England, aware of the vulnerabilities in Australia’s depleted squad, have named a high-velocity pace attack featuring Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Brydon Carse. Their express pace will test Australia’s middle order, while Adil Rashid’s spin provides another layer of control.