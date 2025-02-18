Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of National Stadium

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi. Having lost both encounters against New Zealand in the recent tri-nation series, Pakistan will feel the pressure going into this game. Meanwhile, the Black Caps, who emerged as champions in the tri-nation tournament, will be in a more relaxed mood, with things going their way despite missing several key players.

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here For New Zealand, former captain Kane Williamson had a standout performance, amassing 225 runs across three matches, including a century against South Africa and a half-century against Pakistan during the group stage. On the bowling front, Will O'Rourke was exceptional with six wickets, while Matt Henry contributed with five. However, the pace spearhead, Lockie Ferguson, has been ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover in time.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, PAK vs NZ: Need to improve our professionalism - Rizwan Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan confirmed that Babar Azam will open the batting alongside Fakhar Zaman. While Azam has struggled with the bat recently, the team management remains confident in his ability to perform in the Champions Trophy. Rizwan himself has been in good form, and players like Salman Agha could be crucial for Pakistan's chances. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will once again shoulder the bowling responsibilities.

National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is typically flat, favouring batters. It is expected to be an easy surface for run-scoring. Given the conditions, bowling first is advisable, as dew may become a factor in the second innings. While spinners might find some assistance, this will only come once the ball has aged a bit.