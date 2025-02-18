Champions Trophy: Will Morkel rejoin India camp before India's next match?

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Bowling coach Morkel leaves India camp for personal reasons India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has returned to South Africa due to a family emergency, reliable sources confirmed on Tuesday. Morkel, who had taken up the role in September 2024, traveled with the Indian team to Dubai on Saturday. He was present for the team’s initial practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy but was absent from the second session on Monday.

The former South African fast bowler’s departure comes at a critical time as India prepares to begin their campaign in the tournament. The team is set to face Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Morkel’s absence will be felt as the Indian team had been looking to fine-tune their bowling strategy before the start of the prestigious competition. Morkel’s return date is still uncertain, and his absence is likely to impact Team India’s chances of winning the Champions Trophy. India is set to kick off their campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma's men to wear jersey with Pakistan's name

India’s fast-bowling lineup for the Champions Trophy includes specialist pacers and one fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. However, a significant blow came with the news that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would miss the event due to a lower-back injury. With Bumrah ruled out, the responsibility for leading the fast-bowling attack has shifted to Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Shami, with Pandya stepping in as the fourth option.

Although Pakistan is hosting the tournament, all of India's matches will be played in Dubai due to a hybrid model agreed upon by the stakeholders. This model allows for matches to be distributed across venues based on logistical and security considerations.