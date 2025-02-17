Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bangladesh's big chance? Imrul eyes India's weak spot in Bumrah's absence

Bangladesh's big chance? Imrul eyes India's weak spot in Bumrah's absence

India, the overwhelming favourite, boasts a formidable batting and bowling lineup. However, with Bumrah absent, the equation changes.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
As Bangladesh prepares to take on India in their Champions Trophy opener on February 20, former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes sees a golden opportunity. With India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missing from the squad, Kayes believes this could be Bangladesh’s moment to strike.
 
The giant without its spearhead 
India, the overwhelming favourite, boasts a formidable batting and bowling lineup. However, with Bumrah absent, the equation changes.
 
"India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalize," Kayes told PTI Videos, sounding a note of optimism.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
Kayes, who has represented Bangladesh in 39 Tests, 78 ODIs, and 14 T20Is, understands the magnitude of Bumrah’s absence. His words hint at Bangladesh’s eagerness to put the Indian pacers under pressure and exploit any signs of vulnerability.
 
The burden on a rusty Shami

  With Bumrah unavailable, India’s pace attack will be led by the experienced yet potentially underprepared Mohammed Shami, alongside the young guns Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.
 
Shami’s return is a double-edged sword for India. While he brings experience, his recent struggles with fitness might pose a challenge. Kayes, however, remains wary of the veteran pacer.
 
"Shami's inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh," Kayes warned, knowing the kind of devastation Shami is capable of when in full flow. 
 
Bangladesh’s own void: The absence of Shakib Al Hasan
  But Bangladesh, too, has its worries. Missing from their lineup is veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a name synonymous with Bangladesh’s cricketing success. Additionally, out-of-form batter Litton Das will not be in action.
 
Kayes acknowledged that Shakib’s absence is a significant blow.
 
"I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, Bangladesh might play an additional spinner. That’s the main problem," he explained.
 
Can Mehidy Hasan Miraz step into Shakib’s shoes?
  With Shakib sidelined, the onus now falls on vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz to step up as Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder. Kayes is confident in Mehidy's ability to fill the void.
 
"If you see Mehidy Hasan, when he came to the national team, he was new, but his courage is amazing. His character shows he is a champion player. He doesn’t care about anybody; he always believes, 'I will do it,'" Kayes said, backing the young all-rounder’s mentality.
 
Mehidy’s versatility is another asset.
 
"Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap," he explained.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
The irreplaceable left-arm spinner 
While Mehidy might step up with the bat, Bangladesh will dearly miss Shakib’s bowling, especially his left-arm spin.
 
"Bowling-wise, Bangladesh will miss Shakib because he is a left-handed spinner. The impact he creates with his bowling is invaluable for our team," Kayes emphasised.
 
As February 20 approaches, the battle lines are drawn. Bangladesh sees a glimmer of hope in India’s missing ace, while India looks to its depth to make up for the loss. The stage is set for a thrilling contest, and if Bangladesh is to cause an upset, it must strike where India is vulnerable.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
Topics :ICC Champions TrophyChampions TrophyIndia vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

