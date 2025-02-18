Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma's men to wear jersey with Pakistan's name

The Indian cricket team’s official jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was revealed on Monday, February 17, in a highly anticipated unveiling. With captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, power-hitter Hardik Pandya, and young pacer Arshdeep Singh posing in the fresh new kit, the excitement among fans was palpable.

But as the cameras clicked and the pictures went viral, one unexpected detail sent shockwaves across the cricketing world—the name of host nation Pakistan prominently displayed on the Indian jersey.

A Controversial Addition: India’s Jersey Bears Pakistan’s Name

ALSO READ: Will Shami fill Bumrah's shoes for India in 2025 Champions Trophy? In a move that caught many by surprise, the Indian jersey featured the official Champions Trophy 2025 logo—complete with the name of the host nation, Pakistan. The revelation led to immediate speculation and debate, as many had assumed that India might avoid featuring Pakistan’s imprint on their kits.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) added fuel to the fire by releasing a set of official photographs showing Indian players receiving their ICC awards and Team of the Year caps. Alongside their well-earned accolades, the players were seen donning the now-contentious jersey, further cementing its authenticity.

BCCI Clears the Air—ICC Rules Must Be Followed

As speculation grew, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stepped in to address the matter. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking to India Today, confirmed that the Indian team will comply with ICC regulations, effectively shutting down rumours that they would opt for an alternative design.

This is uncharted territory for Indian cricket. Even during the Asia Cup 2023, hosted in Pakistan, teams did not have the host nation’s imprint on their jerseys. This time, however, ICC rules have left no room for exceptions.

A Tournament Brimming with Drama

With the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, India’s rivalry with Pakistan is already making headlines—before a single ball has been bowled. While the jersey itself is just fabric, its imprint has already sparked emotions, discussions, and intrigue, adding yet another layer of drama to an already high-stakes tournament.

As India gears up for the ultimate battle on the field, one thing is certain—all eyes will be on the men in blue, their performance, and yes, even their jerseys.