Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025 points table: ENG, AFG, AUS, SA rankings and stats

Champions Trophy 2025 points table: ENG, AFG, AUS, SA rankings and stats

Afghanistan will be looking to spring another upset against the Three Lions on February 26 as the battle for the final four intensifies in Group B.

Champions Trophy
Champions Trophy
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tuesday's Group B match between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was called off due to rain, with no play taking place. Both teams were awarded one point each. Consequently, South Africa remains at the top of the table, leading Australia due to a better Net Run Rate.  This sets the stage for Wednesday's crucial Group B clash between England and Afghanistan, which has now become a potential knockout game, with both teams needing a win to stay in the tournament. Afghanistan will be looking to spring another upset against the Three Lions on February 26 as the battle for the final four intensifies in Group B.  ALSO READ: BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025 

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group B
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 2.14
Australia 2 1 0 1 3 0.475
England 1 0 1 0 2 -0.475
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14
  Champions Trophy Group B full schedule    An exciting set of fixtures await for the Group B teams which is now wide open after the match between Australia and South Africa was called off. All 4 sides are still in contention for the top 2 spots that will book them a berth into the semi-finals of the tournament. 
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time
February 21, Friday South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs Group B National Stadium, Karachi MATCH COMPLETED
February 22, Saturday Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore MATCH COMPLETED
February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium MATCH ABANDONED
February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025

Champions Trophy: What happens if AUS vs SA gets washed out in Rawalpindi?

Australia vs South Africa: Rawalpindi weather forecast, hourly rain update

Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs SA playing 11, live match time, streaming

Champions Trophy, AUS vs SA Playing 11: What will be both teams' XI today?

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyEngland cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamCricket

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story