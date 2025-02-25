Champions Trophy 2025 points table: ENG, AFG, AUS, SA rankings and stats

Tuesday's Group B match between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was called off due to rain, with no play taking place. Both teams were awarded one point each. Consequently, South Africa remains at the top of the table, leading Australia due to a better Net Run Rate. This sets the stage for Wednesday's crucial Group B clash between England and Afghanistan, which has now become a potential knockout game, with both teams needing a win to stay in the tournament. Afghanistan will be looking to spring another upset against the Three Lions on February 26 as the battle for the final four intensifies in Group B. ALSO READ: BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Group B Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 2.14 Australia 2 1 0 1 3 0.475 England 1 0 1 0 2 -0.475 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time February 21, Friday South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs Group B National Stadium, Karachi MATCH COMPLETED February 22, Saturday Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore MATCH COMPLETED February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium MATCH ABANDONED February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST

An exciting set of fixtures await for the Group B teams which is now wide open after the match between Australia and South Africa was called off. All 4 sides are still in contention for the top 2 spots that will book them a berth into the semi-finals of the tournament.