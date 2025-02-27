Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium

Champions Trophy PAK vs BAN: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi stadium

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other for only the second time in Champions Trophy history on Thursday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

After a washed out match between Australia and South Africa last Tuesday, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is ready to host match number nine of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday, February 7. Both teams have been winless so far in the competition and are already knocked out of the race for the semifinals. Now, with nothing to lose and nothing to gain from their final game in the tournament, they will be ready to go all out on the batting-friendly pitch of Lahore and give their fans a moment of joy before they end their campaign.
 
But before that, let’s take a look at what to expect from the wicket for the penultimate match of Group A in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the records made at this venue over the years.
 
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Pitch report for PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy clash

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for hosting high-scoring ODI matches, making it an exciting venue for limited-overs cricket. The pitch is flat, offering little help to bowlers and allowing batsmen to play aggressive shots with ease. While pacers may see some movement early in the game, batting conditions improve as the match progresses. Spinners are effective in the middle overs, but the pitch is largely favorable to attacking batting. With consistent bounce and true pace, teams often post large totals, creating thrilling encounters. This makes Rawalpindi one of the most batting-friendly venues in ODI cricket. 

 

    Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Key Stats

 

Since its inauguration in 1992, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has witnessed several remarkable One Day International (ODI) performances. The venue has hosted 27 ODIs, with teams batting second winning 15 times, while teams setting a target have won on 11 occasions, indicating a slight edge for chasing sides. 
Among individual records, Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq holds the best bowling figures at the stadium, having taken 5 wickets for just 20 runs against England. Meanwhile, in batting, South Africa’s Gary Kirsten registered the highest individual score at the venue with an unbeaten 188 against the UAE. 
When it comes to team totals, Pakistan’s 337 for 3 against New Zealand remains the highest at the stadium, showcasing its potential for big scores. In contrast, Zimbabwe’s 104 against Sri Lanka is the lowest, emphasizing the pitch's challenges for batting under certain conditions.

 

Highest team totals in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (ODIs)

 

Team Score Opposition  Date
Pakistan 337/3 New Zealand 29-Apr-23
New Zealand 336/5 Pakistan 29-Apr-23
Pakistan 329/6 India 16-Mar-04
South Africa 328/3 Netherlands 05-Mar-96
South Africa 321/2 U.A.E. 16-Feb-96
India 317 Pakistan 16-Mar-04
Pakistan 302/6 Zimbabwe 24-Nov-98
Pakistan 291/5 New Zealand 27-Apr-23
New Zealand 288/7 Pakistan 27-Apr-23
Pakistan 281/8 Zimbabwe 30-Oct-20
Pakistan 278/7 New Zealand 24-Apr-02
 

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

