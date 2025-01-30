Champions Trophy: PCB, ICC to organise opening ceremony in Lahore on Feb 16

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) , in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to kick off the much-awaited Champions Trophy with a grand opening ceremony on February 16 in Lahore. According to sources within the PCB, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved a series of events leading up to the tournament’s first match on February 19, which will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi between Pakistan and New Zealand.

In anticipation of the tournament, the PCB will officially open the renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7. The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has been invited as the chief guest. On February 11, the PCB will also celebrate the reopening of the National Stadium in Karachi, with President Asif Ali Zardari set to attend as the chief guest.

The PCB and ICC are also finalizing details for the captains' press conferences and photo shoots, which are expected to be held in Lahore on February 16, just ahead of the tournament’s start. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at Huzoori Bagh, located within the historic Lahore Fort, and will be attended by cricketing legends, officials from various cricket boards, celebrities, and government dignitaries.

While the ceremony is set to be a star-studded event, there is still uncertainty about the participation of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The BCCI, PCB, and ICC have worked out a hybrid model for the tournament, with India playing their matches in Dubai. Should India qualify for the final, the title clash will also be held in Dubai on March 9.

This year’s Champions Trophy is shaping up to be an exciting event, and the PCB is ensuring that the lead-up to the tournament is filled with memorable moments and celebrations for fans across Pakistan and beyond.