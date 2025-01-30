Business Standard

ICC Women's U19 World Cup India vs England semi-final live streaming

ICC Women's U19 World Cup India vs England semi-final live streaming

England cricket team has been inconsistent, with two wins and two losses in the Super Six phase

India vs England semi-final

India vs England semi-final

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

India will aim to continue their dominant run in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup when they face England in the semifinals on Friday. India has been in stellar form throughout the tournament, starting with a dominant 10-wicket victory over Malaysia. They followed it up with a 60-run win over Sri Lanka, an eight-wicket triumph against Bangladesh in their first Super Six match, and a massive 150-run victory over Scotland in their final Super Six game.
 
Led by Niki Prasad, the Indian team has excelled in all areas. Openers Gongadi Trisha and G Kamalini have been in superb form, with Trisha top-scoring in the tournament. She amassed 110 runs off 59 balls, including 13 fours and 4 sixes, while Kamalini contributed a quick 51 from 42 balls. Trisha’s consistency has been impressive, with scores of 4, 27*, 49, 40, and 110, making her the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 230 runs at an average of 76.66.  ALSO READ: Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for Champions Trophy on Feb 11
 
 
In the bowling department, India has been equally dominant. In their Super Six match against Scotland, India bowled them out for just 58 runs in 14 overs. Vaishnavi Sharma (3/5), Aayushi Shukla (4/8), and Trisha (3/6) were the standout performers. Vaishnavi and Aayushi have taken 12 and 10 wickets respectively, leading India’s impressive bowling attack.
 
England, on the other hand, has been inconsistent, with two wins and two losses in the Super Six phase. They will need their players to find form quickly, especially to counter India’s powerful batting and strong bowling.  
2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup India vs England Semifinal Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the semifinal match between India and England of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup be played?

The semifinal match between India and England of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on Friday, January 31.
 
What will be the venue of the India vs England semifinal match of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup?
 
The India vs England semifinal match of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
 
Where will the live telecast of the India vs England U-19 Women's World Cup match be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs England U-19 Women's World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the India vs England U-19 Women's World Cup match be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs England U-19 Women's World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
 

Topics : u19 world cup Cricket India cricket team

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

