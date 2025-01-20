ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour begins in India at Wankhede Stadium

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour is making waves as it travels through the participating nations ahead of the much-anticipated tournament. This prestigious trophy made a dazzling appearance at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, coinciding with the stadium’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The event highlighted the rich legacy of the iconic venue while stirring excitement for the return of the Champions Trophy next month. Fans had the chance to interact with the silverware, creating unforgettable memories. The tour continues to build momentum as it moves through India, fuelling anticipation for the tournament in February.

Celebrating the stadium’s legacy and building anticipation

The appearance of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy added a momentous touch to the anniversary celebrations at Wankhede Stadium, honouring its long-standing connection to cricket’s greatest moments. Fans in attendance were treated to an electrifying atmosphere as they gathered to catch a glimpse of the coveted trophy. Many took the opportunity to capture the moment, posing for photos and selfies to remember the special event.

Rohit Sharma vows to bring the trophy back to India

ALSO READ: Why India will miss Suryakumar Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025? During the event, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the significance of representing the Indian team in any ICC tournament. He acknowledged the immense support from the 1.4 billion people behind the team as they prepare for the tournament in Dubai. Sharma expressed his determination to do everything possible to bring the trophy back to India, especially to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He shared the stage with former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, and cricket legends, including ICC Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Diana Edulji, further amplifying the star-studded celebration.

Excitement builds for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

The upcoming ninth edition of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025, will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. This prestigious event is set to bring together the top cricketing nations, and the trophy tour has helped build significant anticipation ahead of its return.

The trophy tour’s journey across the world

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour, with stops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and England, has now reached India. The trophy will continue its journey with a series of fan engagement activities and vibrant events across iconic locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and beyond. The tour offers unique opportunities for fans to interact with the trophy, deepening the excitement and anticipation as it travels through all eight participating nations.