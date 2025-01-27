Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / IND vs PAK tickets price, how to buy tickets for Champions Trophy 2025

IND vs PAK tickets price, how to buy tickets for Champions Trophy 2025

The tickets for the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy are set to go live on Tuesday, January 28

Stills for Star Sports Youtube Ad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Stills for Star Sports Youtube Ad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is just 23 days away, and the excitement around it continues to grow. Adding to the buzz, the ICC on Monday announced the ticket prices and sales date for the matches in the Pakistan leg of the tournament. According to the release, fans can buy tickets for the Pakistan leg group-stage games starting Tuesday, January 28. Notably, despite Pakistan being the sole host for the event, the tournament will be held in a hybrid mode, with India’s matches and one semi-final set to take place in Dubai. (The final will also be held in Dubai if India qualifies.)
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket prices 
The ICC, in a press release, revealed the ticket prices for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. According to the ICC, tickets will start from 1,000 Pakistani Rupees (309.61 INR) for general tickets, while premium ticket prices will start from 1,500 Pakistani Rupees (464.42 INR).
 
(Currency conversion based on INR vs PKR value on January 27, 2025)
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match tickets 

Also Read

Mohammed Shami

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will the three-pacer formula work for India?

Saim Ayub

PCB chief rules out Pakistan opener from Champions Trophy 2025 squad

BCCI

Champions Trophy: BCCI secy confirms India will follow ICC's dress code

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour begins in India at Wankhede Stadium

Rishabh Pant

Champions Trophy: Raina believes Pant can be X factor for India in ODIs

While tickets for the Pakistan leg will be available from Tuesday, fans will need to wait longer to purchase tickets for India’s matches in Dubai, including the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match on February 23. Similarly, tickets for the final will only go live after the first semi-final in Dubai concludes, as the final will take place in Dubai if India qualifies. If India does not qualify, the final will be held in Pakistan.  ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will the three-pacer formula work for India?
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How to buy tickets 
While the full process of online ticket booking will be available once sales go live on Tuesday, fans can register to receive notifications as soon as tickets become available through the official link provided by the ICC.
   
Once you open the link, you will need to enter your first name, email address, mobile number, date of birth, place of residence, and favourite team as mandatory details. After registration, the ICC will send notifications regarding ticket sales to your email. You can book your tickets after receiving confirmation that the sale is live.
 
(The full ticket booking process will be updated here once the sale is live.)
 
ICC’s statement on Champions Trophy 2025 
ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya expressed excitement over the official ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting the significance of the tournament being hosted in Pakistan for the first time since 1996. He emphasised the event's appeal, offering thrilling cricket with the world’s best teams competing for the coveted white jackets, and encouraged fans to secure their tickets for the first Champions Trophy since 2017.  ALSO READ: Shubman Gill is an excellent choice for Rohit's deputy: Suresh Raina
 
Tournament Director Sumair Ahmad Syed called the Champions Trophy a monumental event, offering fans a chance to witness top-tier cricket in Pakistan’s newly upgraded stadiums. He noted that the tournament would feature exciting matches, with affordable ticket pricing making it accessible for fans of all ages. Syed also highlighted the ease of obtaining tickets through official channels, urging supporters to purchase them through authorised platforms and outlets. He invited fans to unite and support teams, including Pakistan, as they aim to defend their title.
 

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is an excellent choice for Rohit's deputy: Suresh Raina

Suryakumar Yadav

Why India will miss Suryakumar Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025?

Suresh Raina, t20 series, t20, cricket

Champions Trophy: Raina believes Virat will be at his best against Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah

Champions Trophy: Bumrah to prove fitness with ENG series participation

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Champions Trophy: Why Gill picked as Rohit's deputy over Bumrah and Hardik?

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team Pakistan cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon