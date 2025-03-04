Champions Trophy semis: IND vs AUS pitch report, Dubai Stadium key stats

The stage is set for a high-voltage encounter as cricketing giants India and Australia face off in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. With a place in Sunday’s final on the line, both teams will be eager to assert their dominance in yet another chapter of their storied rivalry. A battle of history, form, and redemption Knockout games in ICC tournaments always bring an extra layer of drama, and this clash promises nothing less. India, still carrying memories of the heartbreak in 2023, will be eager to settle scores. Adding to the narrative is their recent Border-Gavaskar series experience in Australia, which could provide extra motivation.

Australia’s big-match temperament

If history has proven anything, it is Australia's remarkable ability to step up on the grandest stage. Even in the absence of key players, they have consistently found ways to deliver in crunch moments, making them formidable opponents.

With both teams ready to leave it all on the field, Dubai is set to witness another epic chapter in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. Lets take how the ground conditions in Dubai could affect the result of IND vs AUS match today.

Dubai pitch report: India vs Australia semifinal today

Check: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table As India gears up for the semi-final, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium will be a familiar one—it is the same surface used during their group-stage clash against Pakistan on February 23. The wicket has so far behaved consistently across India's previous matches, including their encounters against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Spin-friendly conditions in second innings

A striking trend has emerged from the three matches played on this track—spinners have found it harder to make an impact in the first innings, averaging 42.22 runs per wicket while conceding at 4.81 runs per over. However, in the second innings, the equation has flipped, with spinners averaging a significantly lower 24.76 and maintaining an economy rate of just 4.18.

With the pitch showing signs of slowing down over 100 overs and dew unlikely to play a major role at this time of year, the captain winning the toss may be inclined to bat first, looking to take advantage of relatively easier batting conditions upfront before spin becomes a bigger factor later.

Weather forecast: Warm and sunny in Dubai

Players can expect clear skies and warm conditions, with temperatures peaking at 29 degrees Celsius. With the weather posing no disruptions, all eyes will be on how teams adapt their strategies to the conditions on offer.

India vs Australia semifinal: What to do after winning the toss?

Out of 61 games played at Dubai International Stadium, teams winning the toss have emerged victorious just 29 times.

Dubai International Stadium Stats

Matches played: 61

61 Matches won batting 1st: 23

23 Matches won bowling 1st: 36

36 Average 1st innings score: 219

219 Average 2nd innings score: 193