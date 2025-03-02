Varun Chakravarthy becomes fastest Indian to claim a five-fer in ODIs

In just his second ODI, Varun Chakravarthy etched his name in the record books by claiming a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. This makes him the earliest Indian bowler to achieve the feat in ODI history, surpassing Stuart Binny, who picked 6/4 against Bangladesh in his third ODI in 2014.

Best figures for India in Champions Trophy Player Figures Opponent Venue Year Ravindra Jadeja 5/36 West Indies The Oval 2013 Varun Chakravarthy 5/42 New Zealand Dubai 2025 Mohd Shami 5/53 Bangladesh Dubai 2025 Sachin Tendulkar 4/38 Australia Dhaka 1998 Zaheer Khan 4/45 Zimbabwe Colombo RPS 2002 ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: When is 1st semifinal? Which teams will clash in Dubai? Chakravarthy’s 5/42 was instrumental in restricting New Zealand and ensuring India's crucial victory. His tight lines and ability to exploit the Dubai pitch played a key role in dismantling the Kiwi batting order.

Varun’s Nerves, Preparation, and Team Support

Speaking after the match, Chakravarthy admitted that he felt nervous in the initial stages but gradually settled into his rhythm.

“I have not played many matches for India in the ODI format, but as the game went on, I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Hardik, and Pandya were talking to me, and that helped.”

Despite not knowing until the night before that he would be playing, Chakravarthy was mentally prepared for the challenge.

"I found out last night. I was definitely expecting to play for the country, but on the other side, I was nervous.”

Unlike traditional rank turners, the Dubai pitch did not offer excessive spin, but Chakravarthy emphasized that disciplined bowling was the key.

“It was not a rank turner, but if you bowled in the right places, it was giving help.”

He credited the collective effort of India's spin and pace attack for creating pressure on New Zealand.

"The way Kuldeep, Jaddu, and Axar bowled, even the pace bowlers, it was a total team effort."