Rohit Sharma fat-shaming controversy: Who said what? All you need to know

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks targeting Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness have triggered a major controversy, drawing widespread criticism from sports fans, political leaders, and even her own party.

Mohamed, in now-deleted social media posts, commented on Sharma’s physique, saying he was "fat for a sportsman" and needed to lose weight. She also described him as the “most unimpressive captain India has ever had.” Her remarks, posted on Sunday night, came at a time when India remains unbeaten in the Champions Trophy and is preparing for a crucial semi-final against Australia.

ALSO READ: Shama Mohamed faces backlash for fat-shaming Rohit Sharma: Who is she? The Congress quickly distanced itself from Mohamed’s comments, reprimanding her and urging caution in the future. "The Indian National Congress holds sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse statements undermining their legacy," said Congress media head Pawan Khera. She was directed to delete the posts.

Harbhajan Singh slams Shama Mohamed's remarks Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has defended Team India captain Rohit Sharma after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's comments about his fitness sparked controversy and said no one has a right to make such comments. Harbhajan Singh emphasised Rohit's commitment to the Indian team and there is need to recognize what a player has done for the team rather than making superficial judgments "Rohit is a player who has served the country. Even today, he is managing the team with a fighting spirit in Dubai. The remarks made about his body and fitness, nobody has the right to say such things about him. If he was not fit, he wouldn't be in the Indian team and he is the captain! To play for India, you have to pass multiple levels of fitness tests, and Rohit has done that--that's why he is part of the team," Harbhajan Singh said. "The person making such allegations--are you a fitness coach, BCCI president, or someone associated with sports? Do you even understand what fitness parameters are? You're comparing him to past captains, saying they were fitter but do you even know the parameters of fitness? Many people have different health conditions, but that doesn't mean everyone has to look the same. We must recognize what a player has done for the team rather than making superficial judgments about their appearance," he added. However, Mohamed defended herself, insisting her remarks were personal and not reflective of the party’s stance. “We can talk about someone's fitness; what’s wrong with that? Since I am fit, I was only talking about his fitness… why make a big issue out of it?” she said.

Backlash from political leaders and sports fraternity

The remarks drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lashed out at the Congress leader, calling her comments “deeply shameful and outright pathetic.”

“Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone; they are fully capable of handling their professional lives,” Mandaviya said.

BJP leaders also condemned Mohamed’s remarks, with the party’s social media head Amit Malviya alleging that it was a “premeditated attempt to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time.” BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla hit back, sarcastically pointing out, “Those who have lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’s captaincy are calling Rohit Sharma unimpressive!”

TMC MP Saugata Roy, meanwhile, went a step further, saying Rohit Sharma should be dropped from the team. “The captain must earn his place. Rohit Sharma should not be in the team; this is my personal opinion,” Roy said.

ALSO READ: Rohit dismisses unfair advantage claims, calls Dubai wicket a challenge Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised Mohamed’s remarks, calling them “insensitive” given India’s strong performance in the tournament. “Rohit Sharma, with or without extra weight, has led India to great heights. It is his commitment that matters. Win the trophy, champion!” she said.

BCCI and former cricketers react

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) termed Mohamed’s remarks “very unfortunate.” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia warned that such statements could have a demoralising effect on players, especially in the middle of an international tournament.

“All players are performing to their highest potential. I hope individuals will desist from making derogatory statements for personal publicity at the cost of national interest,” Saikia said.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Mohamed’s comments, calling them “pathetic and uncalled for.” He lauded Sharma’s leadership, reminding critics that he led India to a T20 World Cup victory just eight months ago.

Cricket fans hit back on social media

The controversy has ignited strong reactions on social media, with fans rallying behind Sharma. Many dug up old tweets from Mohamed, highlighting her previous critical remarks about the Indian captain.

As the Indian team gears up for its crucial semi-final clash, the controversy has only added to the spotlight on Rohit Sharma, who will be looking to silence critics with his performance on the field. (With agencies inputs)