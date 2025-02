Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy put the crowd on notice as he completed his maiden ODI century against India in the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai. Towhid came out to bat when Bangladesh were reeling at 26 for 4 before being further reduced to 35 for 5. He then added 154 runs for the sixth wicket with Jaker Ali (68), first rescuing Bangladesh from trouble before completing his much-deserved century in 114 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.