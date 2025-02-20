Big blow for Pak ahead of India clash; Fakhar Zaman ruled out of CT 2025

Check India vs Bangladesh live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC CHampions Trophy 2025 The troubles continue to mount for the Pakistan cricket team. After losing their opening fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, they have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of their Sunday clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai. Their explosive opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy after picking up an oblique injury during the game against New Zealand.

As it happened

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Fakhar picked up the injury when he tried to stop a shot from Will Young on just the second ball of the match towards sweeper cover. He looked in pain as soon as he picked up the ball and left the field soon after. He returned to the field again and also came out to bat, but he looked uncomfortable throughout his innings before getting clean bowled by Michael Bracewell after scoring 24 runs off 41 balls.

Pakistan announce Fakhar’s replacement

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Event Technical Committee has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s squad. Fakhar was ruled out due to an oblique injury, and Imam, who has played 72 ODIs, was named as his replacement. The approval was required before Imam could be officially added to the squad.