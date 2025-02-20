Mohammed Shami's battle with injury: A story of pain, doubt, and redemption

Mohammed Shami injury recovery Just months ago, Mohammed Shami was at the peak of his career, spearheading India's bowling attack in the 2023 ODI World Cup with unrelenting precision. Then, in a cruel twist of fate, he found himself on the operating table—his career hanging in the balance.

Shami’s ankle injury in the World Cup final against Australia required immediate surgery, but his struggles did not end there. As he embarked on his rehabilitation, complications arose—swelling in his left knee forced him into a 14-month-long exile from international cricket.

Shami's comeback journey

"From being in great form during the World Cup to suddenly finding myself on the operating table—it was really tough," Shami told the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a candid reflection on his journey.

For the first two months, the 34-year-old battled a storm of self-doubt.

Mohammed Shami ODI stats Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w ODI stats 2013-2025 103 102 846.4 52 4722 197 7/57 23.96 5.57 25.7 10 5 vs Team Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w vs Afghanistan 2014-2019 2 2 17.1 1 90 6 4/40 15 5.24 17.1 1 0 vs Australia 2013-2023 25 24 205.4 9 1248 39 5/51 32 6.06 31.6 1 1 vs Bangladesh 2014-2023 4 4 35 3 187 9 4/50 20.77 5.34 23.3 1 0 vs England 2013-2025 17 17 131.2 7 669 27 5/69 24.77 5.09 29.1 1 1 vs Ireland 2015-2015 1 1 9 0 41 3 3/41 13.66 4.55 18 0 0 vs Nepal 2023-2023 1 1 7 0 29 1 1/29 29 4.14 42 0 0 vs Netherland 2023-2023 1 1 6 0 41 0 - - 6.83 - 0 0 vs New Zealand 2014-2023 14 14 118 7 715 37 7/57 19.32 6.05 19.1 1 2 vs Pakistan 2013-2015 3 3 28 5 107 5 4/35 21.4 3.82 33.6 1 0 vs South Africa 2013-2023 5 5 40 2 233 13 3/48 17.92 5.82 18.4 0 0 vs Sri Lanka 2013-2023 6 6 47 3 297 11 5/18 27 6.31 25.6 0 1 vs West Indies 2013-2019 18 18 149.3 10 834 37 4/16 22.54 5.57 24.2 4 0 vs Zimbabwe 2013-2015 6 6 53 5 231 9 3/48 25.66 4.35 35.3 0 0 "I often questioned whether I would ever play again. A long injury layoff can pull you down in ways one cannot imagine," he admitted.

The Hardest Battle: Learning to Walk Again

For a fast bowler used to tearing in with full throttle, the transition from being an elite athlete to relying on crutches was mentally devastating.

For a fast bowler used to tearing in with full throttle, the transition from being an elite athlete to relying on crutches was mentally devastating.

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again. Someone who is used to running constantly was now dependent on crutches," Shami recalled.

His biggest test came after 60 days of rehabilitation, when doctors asked him to take his first step.

"You won’t believe it, but I have never been more scared to put my foot on the ground. It felt like I was starting over—like a toddler learning how to walk," he said.

That moment, more than any other, made him realise the fragility of a sporting career.

The Burning Desire to Return

But Shami was not ready to give up. The idea of wearing the India jersey again became his singular motivation.

"My first question to the doctor was, 'How many days until I can be back on the field?' He told me, ‘First, let’s get you to walk. Then, jog. Then, run. Competitive cricket is still a distant goal.’"

Shami embraced the challenge with unwavering resilience. The pain, the setbacks, and the fear of failure—he endured it all with one goal in mind.

"Courage and passion to play for the country were my biggest motivators. The desire to wear the India badge on my chest kept me going," he said.

It was not an easy road. The self-doubt, the lingering pain, and the slow progress could have easily broken his spirit. But Shami refused to be defined by his injury.

"You take it one step at a time, without complaints or bitterness. The passion for representing my country has brought me this far," he reflected.

Redemption: Back in the Blue Jersey

The comeback was never a question of if but when. Earlier this month, Shami marked his return, featuring in two T20Is and two ODIs against England—a testament to his perseverance.

Now, with Jasprit Bumrah sidelined, Shami is set to lead India’s pace attack in the Champions Trophy, a responsibility he embraces with pride.

"My motivation has always been to serve my country for as long as possible because once you step away, you're just like anyone else," he said.