Champions Trophy: Additional tickets for Dubai leg to go live on Tuesday

The ICC has given some good news for Indian cricket fans eager to watch their team in action in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from the stadium. The ICC has announced that additional tickets for India’s group-stage matches and the semi-finals will be up for grabs from Tuesday, February 16. Initially, the ICC put only a limited number on sale given the high demand, but with the tournament now less than a week away, they have decided to release more tickets to give fans who missed out a chance to book them for the first time.

India matches: Tickets on sale

With the tournament generating massive interest, additional tickets for India’s matches and the semi-finals will go on sale today, February 16, at 1:30 p.m. IST. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as availability is limited.

High demand for Champions Trophy tickets

The excitement surrounding the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has led to a surge in ticket demand. This new release offers fans another opportunity to attend some of the most highly anticipated fixtures in Dubai.

India’s group-stage matches in focus

Tickets will be available for India’s key group-stage encounters, including their opening match against Bangladesh on February 20. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on February 23, as well as India’s final league game against New Zealand on March 2, are also part of this release. Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here

Semi-final and final ticket sales

Limited tickets for semi-final 1, set for March 4, will also be up for grabs. Meanwhile, tickets for the final on March 9 will be released after the first semi-final.

A thrilling tournament awaits

With eight top teams competing in 15 matches over 19 action-packed days, the Champions Trophy promises intense cricketing battles. Fans can purchase tickets online and secure their place at one of cricket’s most prestigious events. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here