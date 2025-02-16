ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Team India attends practice session in Dubai

Team India kicked off its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 preparations with an intense training session at the ICC Academy, where star pacer Mohammed Shami focused on refining his skills under bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The full-strength squad, led by Rohit Sharma, participated actively, following the new standard operating procedure (SOP). Shami, recently back in action, carefully worked on his bowling lengths before ramping up to full pace. The session also featured innovative warm-ups, high-energy net practice, and a minor injury scare for Rishabh Pant.

Shami’s measured start and tactical adjustments

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here Mohammed Shami, returning to international cricket after his recent outings against England, approached his training cautiously. Wearing stretchable knee caps, he bowled with a short run-up, gradually settling into rhythm. As other players engaged in warm-up drills, Shami concentrated on adjusting his bowling lengths and refining his strategy.

Strategic session with Morne Morkel

Before the batters entered the nets, Shami had an in-depth discussion with bowling coach Morne Morkel. He pointed out a specific length, approximately in the 4-metre to 6-metre region outside the batter’s crease, where he aimed to generate movement. Morkel closely observed as Shami experimented with his deliveries, looking to perfect his line and length.

Bowling at full intensity

As the session progressed, Shami increased his intensity, testing the batters with sharp deliveries. Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer displayed aggressive stroke play, frequently sending deliveries from Kuldeep Yadav and other spinners beyond the boundary.

Rishabh Pant’s injury scare

A powerful shot from Hardik Pandya resulted in an unfortunate incident when it struck Rishabh Pant on the knee. The wicketkeeper-batter was in visible discomfort, prompting physio Kamlesh Jain to step in while Pandya checked on him.

Fortunately, the injury was minor, and Pant resumed training soon after.

Rohit and Kohli set the tone

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Virat Kohli’s intense focus in the nets and Rohit Sharma’s upbeat demeanour reflected the team’s determined mindset. Fresh off a match-winning century against England, Rohit exuded confidence, adding to the squad’s positive atmosphere.

Fielding drills and selection clues

While the main batters honed their skills, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rishabh Pant participated in fielding drills under coach T Dilip. Their involvement in specific drills hinted that they might not be in contention for India’s first game against Bangladesh on February 20.

Creative warm-up drills keep energy high

The team incorporated an innovative warm-up exercise in which Rohit or Kohli used a tennis racquet to send a ball into the air. Instead of catching it, a helmeted player would head it, creating unpredictable deflections that required quick reactions from teammates.

Such engaging drills, designed by strength and conditioning coaches, added variety to the session while sharpening reflexes.

Team India’s positive mindset

Throughout the session, the squad maintained high energy levels, with Kohli seen joking around during fun drills. The mix of focused training and enjoyable activities ensured that Team India remained both mentally and physically sharp as it geared up for the Champions Trophy.