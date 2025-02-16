Champions Trophy: Southee believes NZ can win another ICC trophy in PAK

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to start on Wednesday, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener. New Zealand will field a comparatively young squad under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, which has raised questions among fans about whether they can finally secure another ICC trophy. The Kiwis, with a win in the recently concluded ODI tri-series against Pakistan and South Africa, have proved they are strong contenders for the trophy this time. The notion is backed by the now-retired Kiwi pacer Tim Southee, who believes New Zealand holds all the cards to win the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Team’s balance and momentum

Southee expressed confidence in New Zealand's squad, highlighting the balance between experienced players and young prospects. He noted that different players had stepped up during the recently concluded tri-nation series, which the team won as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy. He felt this experience would serve them well in the upcoming tournament, adding that carrying momentum into the competition and being accustomed to the conditions would work in their favour.

Williamson’s leadership and form

Speaking about Kane Williamson, Southee acknowledged that the veteran batter had not played much one-day cricket in recent years but had still made a strong impact upon his return. He pointed out that Williamson’s ability to read the game and adapt to different conditions made him a crucial asset for the team. According to him, Williamson’s calm presence in the middle set him apart from other batters, as he consistently assessed situations and made the right decisions under pressure.

Mitchell Santner’s captaincy

Southee also praised Mitchell Santner’s leadership, describing him as a calm and composed captain. He recalled his own experience playing under Santner’s leadership toward the end of his career and noted that the all-rounder had a sharp cricketing mind. He believed Santner led by example across all aspects of the game, given his skills as a bowler, fielder, and batter.

The next generation of fast bowlers

With Boult and Southee no longer in the squad, the responsibility in the fast-bowling department will fall on young players like Will O’Rourke and Nathan Smith. Southee spoke highly of O’Rourke, particularly after his four-wicket haul in the tri-nation final against Pakistan. He described him as a bowler with pace, bounce, and a strong skill set, adding that exposure to international conditions would only help him improve.

He also highlighted Nathan Smith's confidence and self-belief, noting that such qualities were essential for success at the highest level. While O'Rourke was still in the learning phase, Southee believed he had the potential to become a key player for New Zealand across all formats in the coming years.

Can New Zealand go all the way?

Reflecting on New Zealand’s history in ICC tournaments, Southee remained hopeful about their chances in the Champions Trophy. He pointed out that the team had consistently been in contention at global events and suggested that a strong start could be key to their success. He felt that if they built momentum early, anything was possible, and expressed his desire to see the Black Caps lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

With a well-balanced squad, experienced leadership, and promising young players stepping up, New Zealand will aim to replicate their 2000 triumph and make a mark at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.