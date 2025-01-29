ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB assures their readiness to host the event

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is only 21 days away from its official start, but questions around PCB’s preparation still loom like dark clouds in the monsoon season. Multiple media reports have suggested that the renovation of cricket stadiums in Pakistan that are supposed to host the Champions Trophy is far from over and is unlikely to be completed on time. However, the PCB has continued to assure the fans and the ICC that the stadiums will be ready in time and that there are no further complications left for the smooth conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Renovation delays raise concerns

A report by Pakistan’s leading English daily, Dawn, has highlighted the challenges faced in meeting the renovation deadlines. The newspaper referred to the task as “almost impossible” but noted the optimism of those overseeing the upgrades. The report quoted officials suggesting that the PCB would either emerge as heroes or face significant criticism for taking on such a huge task.

Stadiums across Pakistan face pressure

ALSO READ: Best cricketer to umpire: All you need to know about the 2024 ICC Awards During an inspection of Rawalpindi Stadium, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reassured the public that the Champions Trophy would proceed as planned. However, there are still doubts about whether the renovated venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will be ready by the January 31 deadline. Adding to the pressure, these venues are also set to host a four-match tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14. Lahore will host the first two matches, with the final two, including the title clash, scheduled for Karachi.

Challenges in Karachi's renovation

Renovation work in Karachi has faced significant setbacks, primarily due to delays in equipment and clearance processes. Bilal Chohan, who is overseeing the upgrades, expressed frustration about the delays, particularly as the panels for the new building were only released from Karachi Port late on Sunday night, which delayed their installation. He also voiced his disappointment about the criticism directed at the renovation team, admitting that it was “sad” to see the team being bashed despite their efforts.

Massive investment in infrastructure

The PCB has invested approximately PKR 12 billion in the renovation and installation of modern facilities across the three stadiums. While tickets for the Champions Trophy have already gone on sale, concerns about the venues remain until the PCB officially takes possession of the upgraded stadiums.

ICC CEO resigns amid concerns

In a related development, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned on Tuesday. Sources suggested that his inability to provide a clear assessment of Pakistan’s preparedness for the Champions Trophy may have contributed to his resignation.

(With PTI inputs)