Jasprit Bumrah becomes fifth Indian to win ICC Cricketer of the Year award

The star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to add accolades to his name. A day after being named the 2024 ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, he has secured the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performances in 2024. Bumrah, who was the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2024, also played a crucial role in India’s successful run at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which ended the Men in Blue’s decade-long drought of ICC trophies.

Fifth Indian to win the award

The ICC praised Bumrah for his extraordinary 2024, during which he played a pivotal role for India across all formats. The pacer became the fifth player from India to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, joining the ranks of legends like Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

Record-breaking Test rankings

Bumrah's brilliance was also reflected in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, where he achieved a career-high rating of 907 points. This milestone made him the highest-rated Indian bowler in history, surpassing all previous records. The ICC acknowledged this feat, emphasizing Bumrah's consistent excellence throughout the year.

Other nominees

The 31-year-old Bumrah overtook England’s Joe Root, his countryman Harry Brook, and Aussie southpaw Travis Head to win the coveted award on Tuesday. Bumrah's injury While Bumrah has added yet another trophy under his belt on Tuesday, his sole focus right now will be on getting match fit before India's all important campaign in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy starting next month. Bumrah has been on the sidelines since India's last Test of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney after piking a back injury.