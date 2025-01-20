Champions Trophy: Raina believes Pant can be X factor for India in ODIs

As India prepares for its upcoming T20I and ODI series against England, which will be their final white-ball assignment before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, former cricketer Suresh Raina, in the Press Room hosted by Star Sports on Saturday, gave his thoughts on Team India’s dynamics. One of the main focuses for Raina was Rishabh Pant, who he believes needs to adopt a more responsible approach in his batting, especially in the 50-over format. Raina said that Pant’s ability to anchor the innings and play longer knocks could prove vital for India’s success. He also spoke about the importance of players like Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar, who are expected to make an impact in the limited-overs format.

Suresh Raina on India’s preparations for the England series

When reflecting on the importance of the upcoming series against England, Raina stressed that these matches would be vital preparation for India ahead of the 50-over tournament. He noted that players like Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar, who have been out of action in ODIs for a while, will be key players to watch. The selectors and captain Rohit Sharma will be observing their performances closely during the series.

In terms of predicting the semi-finalists for the Champions Trophy, Raina expressed confidence that India and New Zealand would make it to the final stages, with Afghanistan also having a strong chance due to their form and the presence of their mystery spinners. He also praised Afghanistan’s unity and experience in the shorter formats of the game, emphasizing that they could be a team to watch out for in the tournament.

India’s recent ODI form and expectations for the Champions Trophy

Raina also addressed the need for a leg-spinner in the Champions Trophy squad, pointing out that other successful teams, such as Pakistan and New Zealand, have relied on leg-spin in recent times. He suggested that India should consider including a leg-spinner like Ravi Bishnoi in the squad to strengthen the bowling attack. Despite the recent setbacks, Raina believes the experienced players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are capable of leading India to success in the tournament.

Reflecting on the 2013 Champions Trophy

When asked about the possibility of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja recreating their heroics from the 2013 Champions Trophy, Raina fondly reminisced about the triumph. He recalled the memorable celebrations when India won the tournament, with Jadeja receiving the Man of the Series award for his outstanding bowling performance.

Raina also praised Rohit Sharma’s remarkable journey, from being excluded from the 2011 World Cup squad to becoming the captain and winning ICC titles, including the T20 World Cup. He highlighted Virat Kohli’s ability to handle pressure in crucial moments, particularly in major international tournaments like the Champions Trophy. Raina expressed confidence that Rohit, with his leadership and current form, would be able to guide India to another major triumph, even with the changing conditions in Dubai for the Champions Trophy.