Newly appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah meets top Brisbane Olympics officials

Cricket will make a return to the Olympics after 128 years when it is played in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport is not yet confirmed for the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

Jay Shah

Brisbane: ICC President Jay Shah during a meeting with CEO of Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games Organising Committee Cindy Hook, unseen, in Brisbane, Australia,Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Brisbane
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Jay Shah, who took charge as ICC chairman earlier this month, on Thursday met with top officials of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organising committee to discuss the sport's potential inclusion in the Summer Games.

"Very exciting time ahead for Cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing committee in Brisbane, Australia today," Shah posted on X with visuals of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Brisbane 2032 organising committee chief Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

 

The former BCCI secretary is expected to watch the action of the third Test between India and Australia, starting at the Gabba from Saturday.

Among Shah's immediate priorities is to find a solution to the hosting of Champions Trophy in February-March. A hybrid model has been agreed by all stakeholders but no announcement has been made yet, fuelling speculations over the future of the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

